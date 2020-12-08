Social Media Goes Wild as Second Brit to Get COVID Vaccine is William Shakespeare

A video has been shared online showing the second person in the UK to receive a coronavirus vaccine.
William Shakespeare, 81, of Warwickshire was filmed getting a Pfizer-BioNTech jab at University Hospital Coventry on Tuesday morning.
William Shakespeare, 81, was the second person in the UK to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine pic.twitter.com/PCHbKZBOWk— TRT World (@trtworld) December 8, 2020
Many Twitterians struggled to hold back after the learning that he shares a name with the world's most famous playwright, peppering the internet with jokes recollecting popular lines from (the late) William Shakespeare's greatest works.
The Taming of the Flu— Dave Ward (@DaveWardDrummer) December 8, 2020
Once everyone gets vaccinated and COVID cases start dropping, we will realize fearing the vaccine was Much Ado About Nothing.— TootieQ (@dscunning27) December 8, 2020
Twelves Nights he had to wait for that vaccine as well.— The Clawless Lobster 🦐 (@JuiceTerry9) December 8, 2020
Unbelievable.
However, Twitter's more sceptical users slammed the apparent name coincidence as a PR stunt designed to increase media coverage of the UK government's vaccination plan.
It's a shame he isn't called Winston Churchill. Now that would've been a very patriotic thing to report Hugh🤣— Sabine Roach (@Nornenland) December 8, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)