Register
11:16 GMT08 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    London view

    Finally, Some Justice for Couple Who Have Had Three of Their Sons Murdered in London Since 1994

    © CC0
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/08/1081394644_0:200:1920:1280_1200x675_80_0_0_a0116d9fc9bad593900968855ad1e69f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202012081081393166-finally-some-justice-for-couple-who-have-had-three-of-their-sons-murdered-in-london-since-1994/

    In 1994 Trevor Monerville was stabbed to death in London, aged 26. His brother Joseph was shot dead in 2013, followed by David, who was stabbed in north London in June 2019.

    A London mother who has lost three of her seven sons to violent crime has finally got some justice after three men were convicted of murdering David Burke-Monerville, 38, on 19 June 2019.

    On Monday, 7 December, Nathan Harewood, 29, Khalil Rehman, 27, and Francis Appiagyei, 29, were all found guilty of murdering David during a violent burglary at a flat in Barnet, north London. 

    The trio, who are believed to have been looking for money or drugs, were also convicted of aggravated burglary. They all face life sentences.

    ​The Old Bailey was told the men attacked David and injured two of his brothers, Jonathan and Taiye. 

    David Bello-Monerville, who was the third of three brothers to be murdered in London
    © Photo : Metropolitan Police
    David Bello-Monerville, who was the third of three brothers to be murdered in London

    After David was killed, his parents John and Linda Burke-Monerville told the Guardian the loss of three of their seven children was like "a terrible dream" and said: "On this third occasion, we need to get justice for our lost sons."

    Killers Armed With Knives and Hammer

    Harewood, Rehman and Appiagyei, armed with two knives and a hammer, burst into the flat, ransacked it and stole David’s laptop.

    David called the police while his brothers Jonathan and Taiye came to help.

    Harewood, Rehman and Appiageyi emerged from the flat and attacked the brothers, stabbing David five times. Taiye was stabbed in the arm and Jonathan in the leg but both survived.

    After the trio were convicted Mrs Burke-Monerville said: “Our family has struggled to comprehend how we could lose David in such horrific circumstances and this has devastated all of us. I am truly broken. A mother should not bury her son and I am suffering in ways that words cannot describe.”

    Trevor Monerville, was stabbed to death in a street robbery in 1994, aged 26. Nobody has ever been charged with the crime.

    Tragedy Follows the Brothers

    ​Seven years earlier Trevor was reportedly beaten up by police at the notorious Stoke Newington police station.

    In February 2013 Joseph Burke-Monerville, 19, was shot in the head as he sat in a car in Clapton, east London, with Jonathan and David. 

    Three men were charged with murder but the charges were dropped on the eve of their trial in May 2015.

    Defence lawyers said the case was “bound to fail” - with one branding the prosecution a disgrace - after it was revealed it relied on the evidence of a single gang member.

    Mr Burke-Monerville was ironically studying Crime Scene and Forensic Investigation at London Metropolitan University. 

    Detective Chief Inspector Andy Partridge said: “I would like to offer my sincere condolences to David’s family who have suffered so much heartache. While nothing will bring David back, I hope there is some small solace in the fact that those responsible for his death have now been held to account.”

    Tags:
    Old Bailey, brother, murder, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People stand in line in Caracas to cast their vote in Venezuela's parliamentary election, 6 December 2020.
    Venezuela National Assembly Elections: Socialist Alliance Celebrates Victory
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse