Register
17:02 GMT07 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a news conference on the ongoing situation with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Downing Street in London, Britain December 2, 2020.

    'No Deal' Brexit As Likely Now As Before, But All is Not Lost, Academics Say

    © REUTERS / John Sibley
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    121
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/06/1081372774_0:0:3070:1727_1200x675_80_0_0_7b978942c389eaff1d9ff06e0bf584e2.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202012071081384243-no-deal-brexit-as-likely-now-as-before-but-all-is-not-lost-academics-say/

    Despite UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's pledge to have an "oven ready" EU-UK post-Brexit deal, there appears to be none, say European academics, weighing the odds of the much anticipated trade agreement being concluded before the 2020 deadline.

    Over the past few days Britons have been on the edge of their seat anticipating the outcome of the bumpy EU-UK trade talks. The 27-member economic bloc and Britain are still stuck in disputes over fishing and business competition rules with the December deadline rapidly approaching. It was reported that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are due to have talks on the issue on Monday evening. However, if the trade deal is not struck by the end of 2020, the UK and EU will establish tariffs and border checks on goods.

    There's No 'Oven Ready' Deal in Sight

    "First, as was said back in 2016 at the time of the UK referendum on whether to leave the EU, negotiations of this nature usually come down to the last few days, and then a deal springs from time pressure before the EU heads of Government Summit on Thursday [sic], 9 December", says Dr Ian Crowther, a senior lecturer in banking and financial markets at the Department of Finance Accounting and Business Systems at Sheffield Hallam University.

    The academic has drawn attention to the fact that EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier is holding talks "on behalf of the 27 EU states and only has a mandate to move so far without breaching red lines". Similarly, the forthcoming conversation between Johnson and Von der Leyen "is unlikely to make much difference as she has no more of a mandate to move beyond red lines of various states than Barnier has", he adds.

    Meanwhile, France has adopted a tough stance regarding EU fishing rights in UK waters "which appears as sheer intransigence to the British", and is apparently threatening a last-minute veto unless the agreement on such matters is concluded, the academic highlights. He specifies that "the brinkmanship of the French" is understandable given the looming general election in the country.

    "In Macron’s last year before the General Election he is forced to show a strong hand in the negotiations as he attempts to bridge ongoing tribal feuds, culture wars and opportunistic incursions in his own domestic politics – which has involved a great deal of Macron bashing," Crowther says. "La République En Marche are said to be struggling to make headway with the electorate versus both the left (Socialists) and right (Republicans) who are showing a strong surge in popularity again".

    In a bid to pursue hardball diplomacy in negotiations with the UK, Macron wants to surrender just 18 percent of present fishing quota rights with full access to British waters for another 10 years which is regarded “totally unacceptable” by UK chief negotiator David, Lord Frost.

    France is not alone in exerting further pressure on Britain, as Spain, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands and Denmark have raised concerns over the talks seeking more concessions from the UK and are also threatening to use their veto rights if EU core interests are not properly protected.

    "[Thus] by breaking off talks and bringing the respective senior leaders to the table to move discussions on beyond the red lines, a theatrical dance is being performed in an attempt to place more pressure on the parties involved to reach an agreement", Crowther says.

    Judging from the unfolding drama there is actually no "oven ready deal" – despite Johnson's boast earlier this year – on the table, according to the academic.

    "From information being leaked from both sides of the negotiations, it is clear the parties are far from close to any type of deal covering several contentious elements", the scholar says. "From the current position, the British should hunker down and be prepared to have rotten vegetables thrown onto the theatre stage as a ‘No Deal’ Brexit looks no more unlikely now than it did a few months ago".

    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson greets European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen outside 10 Downing Street in central London on January 8, 2020, ahead of their meeting.
    © AFP 2020 / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson greets European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen outside 10 Downing Street in central London on January 8, 2020, ahead of their meeting.

    It is Genuinely Difficult to Assess What's Happening With Brexit Talks

    It is unclear what's really going on behind the closed doors as the public have to rely on leaks to selected media by each side – which are clearly intended to win the communications battle, opines Panicos Demetriades, professor of financial economics at the University of Leicester and former governor of the Central Bank of Cyprus.

    "There appears to be a significant risk that the talks will collapse and the blame game will then be vital, particularly for Boris Johnson who will face a huge backlash when people realise how bad leaving with no deal will be", the academic reckons.

    Though he has no doubt that German Chancellor Angela Merkel is trying her best to untie the Gordian knot of the EU-UK dilemma, he is not quite sure about the other countries' intents, particularly those of France which is poised to "gain from a no-deal Brexit". In contrast, Ireland, Cyprus and Malta stand to lose most if the deal collapses given that the UK is their biggest trading partner.

    One might ask who is likely to bear the burden of the blame if the compromise is not reached.

    "Politically… a no-deal Brexit can damage the image of the European Commission as some of the blame will once again, rightly or wrongly, be directed to Brussels", responds Demetriades, warning that this worst-case scenario "would be disastrous for the UK and not good for the EU as a whole".

    EU-UK Relations Will Remain Tense Even if the Deal is Concluded

    All is not lost and there will most likely be a deal, argues Dr Donnacha O'Beachain, an author and associate professor at the School of Law and Government of Dublin City University.

    "We’ve been down this road before", he says. "The protests, the kite-flying, the megaphone diplomacy followed by intense backroom negotiations, and then finally the prophecies of doom dispelled by an announcement of an improbable breakthrough. And then despondency again as people pick through the details of what was allegedly agreed."

    The UK government's strategy "to say what is necessary to get to the next stage" has been witnessed several times before, according to the author who refers to London's "brinkmanship" that got the UK over the line in the divorce negotiations in December 2017, and the Withdrawal Agreement in November 2018 - which Johnson called "fantastic" - and January 2019 and then tried to override by his Internal Market Bill.

    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the weekly question-time debate at the House of Commons in London, Britain, November 11, 2020.
    © REUTERS / UK PARLIAMENT/JESSICA TAYLOR
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the weekly question-time debate at the House of Commons in London, Britain, November 11, 2020.
    "One of the consistent problems has been that the British Government has always proved more comfortable with slogans such as 'take back control' than the unglamourous detail of trade compromises," he remarks. "The key test remains whether the British Government, in return for unfettered access to the EU Single Market, is willing to accept constraints on its ability to subsidise businesses. This is not the only issue but it is the main one".

    Eventually, Johnson will have to "sell" this deal in the House of Commons and it's half the story, given that it should be "sellable" enough to be passed by the national parliaments of the 27 EU member states and the European Parliament, according to the professor.

    A trade deal between the EU and the UK will be concluded within the next few weeks before the end of transition deadline, possibly even this week, echoes David Collins, professor of international economic law at City, University of London.

    "There was never much chance of a true ‘no-deal’ scenario as this would cause unnecessary economic harm and would be politically untenable at home for the UK Conservative government, and probably also for the EU and many member states", he believes.

    Collins expects that the sides will make a Solomonic decision of reaching some compromise on the fishing rights and subsidies plus concluding an agreement to revisit the terms at a later date.

    "In other words, much of the deal will involve place-holder diplomatic language that will operate as an effective extension of the transition period," the academic explains, suggesting that the UK may "end up giving more ground than it should" to get the deal and then ultimately regret it.

    In any scenario, Britain's withdrawal from the European bloc will leave scars on all the parties involved even if they manage to strike a deal, according to O'Beachain and Collins. According to the academics, relations between the EU and UK are likely to remain tense for some time.

    "Brexit is far from over", Collins intones prophetically.

    Related:

    Horns Locked: What Are the Three 'Sticking Points' Blocking London-Brussels Post-Brexit Trade Talks?
    Brexit Exhaustion: UK Motorists May Need Green Cards to Drive in the EU, Insurance Reps Warn
    As UK and EU Negotiate on Brexit, How Many Ultimatums Have There Been Since the Referendum?
    Tags:
    no-deal Brexit, trade talks, free trade, Brexit, Angela Merkel, Ursula von der Leyen, Boris Johnson, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People rollerblade along the beach a day before renewed restrictions due to a surge of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Los Angeles, California, 29 November 2020.
    This Week in Pictures: 28 November - 4 December
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse