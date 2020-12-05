Three People Hospitalised After Explosion Hits House in Illingworth, West Yorkshire

Three people have been rushed to hospital after an explosion that destroyed a house and caused a massive fire in Illingworth, West Yorkshire, UK, on Saturday morning.
A photo from the scene has emerged online, showing fire trucks and police cars outside a house from which a huge cloud of smoke can be seen rising into the sky.
Three people have been taken to hospital following an explosion at a house in West Yorkshire.— IanBroughall (@IanBroughall) December 5, 2020
Firefighters were called to Green Lane, in Illingworth, near Halifax
Six nearby homes have been evacuated and fire crews are continuing to tackle "pockets of fire" at the property. pic.twitter.com/0IVdmnSJ3U
According to the paper, local emergency services have put the time of the explosion at about 7:40 am GMT.
Witnesses told the paper that the explosion felt like an earthquake, destroying one building and causing six surrounding houses to be evacuated for safety reasons.
All people have been accounted for, the Daily Mail added, citing confirmation by West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)