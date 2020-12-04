Register
04 December 2020
    European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, right, speaks with the British Prime Minister's Europe adviser David Frost during the start of the first round of post -Brexit trade talks between the EU and the UK, at EU headquarters in Brussels, Monday, March 2, 2020. Long-awaited trade talks between the EU and Britain kick off Monday amid deep tensions over Prime Minister Boris Johnson's threat to walk away from the talks if not enough progress is made within four months.

    UK PM to Speak to EU Chief on Saturday as Post-Brexit Trade Talks Put on Hold

    © AP Photo / Olivier Hoslet
    by
    214
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/04/1081364212_0:0:2968:1670_1200x675_80_0_0_32bcaa3a20f093b2eaa924cb12d89f56.jpg
    After the United Kingdom exited the European Union on 31 January, London and Brussels have been engaged in prolonged negotiations attempting to settle the post-withdrawal trade deal. The transition period is set to end on 31 December.

    Chief negotiators from the UK and the EU, David Frost and Michel Barnier, respectively, issued a joint statement on Friday regarding post-Brexit talks, revealing that the "conditions for agreement are not met" and noting that negotiations have been paused.

    The statement added that UK PM Boris Johnson and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are to meet on Saturday to "discuss the state of play".

    "After one week of intense negotiations in London, the two Chief negotiators agreed today hat the conditions for an agreement are not met, due to significant divergences on level playing field, governance and fisheries", Barnier and Frost said in the statement. "On this basis, they agreed to pause the talks in order to brief their Principals on the state of play of the negotiation."

    The EU and the UK have failed to reach a post-Brexit agreement particularly due to disagreements regarding the definition of a level playing field, as well as governance issues and control of fishing waters, with both sides reportedly only agreeing to cede no more than 20 percent of current stocks.

    As the 31 December deadline for the transition period looms, there are concerns that the talks might end in a no-deal scenario.

    Post-Brexit negotiations were launched between London and Brussels after the United Kingdom exited the European Union on 31 January.

