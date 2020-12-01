UK MPs Reportedly Approve New COVID Tier System to Replace Lockdown in England

The new tier system, envisioning different regions classified as "medium", "high" or "very high" tiers with their own unique COVID restrictions, is expected to replace England's most recent coronavirus-related lockdown.

A new coronavirus tier system for England was approved Tuesday by the UK MPs, with 291 votes to 78, according to Sky News.

The new restrictions will reportedly come into effect as soon as England's second lockdown ends on Wednesday.

Under the new tier system, around 58% of England's population is expected to fall into Tier 2 - "high" - and around 42% of the population will be placed in the "very high" Tier 3, with only the Isle of Wight, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly designated for Tier 1, the report outlined.

A significant amount of Tory MPs reportedly opposed the new system, supposedly due to the fact that 99% of England will be falling under two toughest tiers - stricter than previous ones imposed before the lockdown.

According to Sky News, the government welcomed the result.

"We welcome tonight's vote which endorses our Winter Plan, brings an end to the national restrictions and returns England to a tiered system," a No.10 spokesman said, cited by Sky News. "This will help to safeguard the gains made during the past month and keep the virus under control".

The spokesman also reportedly said that work will be continued with MPs who have expressed concerns in recent days.

Sky News also reported that the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was "standing at the door of the aye lobby begging Tory MPs to vote with the government".

According to the Johns Hopkins University data, the United Kingdom has registered over 1,4 mln coronavirus cases as of Tuesday, with over 59,000 related deaths.