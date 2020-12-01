Register
21:45 GMT01 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A worker carries a chair as he prepares to close a pub at Grassmarket, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Edinburgh, Britain October 9, 2020.

    My Pub, My Rules: Welsh First Minister Barred Across N Wales County For COVID Drinking Ban

    RUSSELL CHEYNE
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/0c/1080742496_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_d5318a9d8038fc3010b74e7e5574d069.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202012011081328664-my-pub-my-rules-welsh-first-minister-barred-across-n-wales-county-for-covid-drinking-ban/

    The landlords of over 100 pubs in the northern Welsh county of Conwy have vowed that they will not serve First Minister Mark Drakeford for the next 18 moths, and will call the police to throw him out if he refuses to leave.

    More than 100 pubs in North Wales have barred the country's first minister over his "anti-social" ban on serving alcohol during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The West Conwy Pubwatch group of landlords wrote to Mark Drakeford on Monday after he announced that all pubs in Wales would have to shut at 6pm beginning Friday - and could not serve booze, even when they were open.

    ​The letter pointed out that landlords have a legal duty to call last orders on "disorderly, argumentative, violent behaviour and antisocial behaviour" in their pubs - which they said the Welsh Labour leader had "damaged" with his diktats just before the boozy festive season.

    "As a result of your behaviour on November 30, 2020 at the Senedd Cymru your actions class as antisocial behaviour for the damage caused to our members' premises," the organisation wrote, warning the first minister that they would call police to throw him out if he set foot inside any of them.

    "Should you attempt to ignore this notice and enter any of the licensed premises listed on our website the assistance of police will be sought, if necessary to eject you from the premises and an extra six months will be added to your ban," they wrote.

    The ban on Drakeford will run for a year and a half, until the end of May 2022, although the miscreant minister will have a chance to plead for clemency at a review next August. 

    Drakeford's decree came just two days before pubs across neighbouring England were set to re-open at the end of the most recent month-long lockdown coronavirus - and with the previous 10pm closing time curfew extended to 11pm.

    In a second letter dated Tuesday, West Conwy Pubwatch chairman Garry Plumb and Vice-Chair Philip Ashe stressed how much money their members had spent since the start of the pandemic on making their pubs "COVID-secure" - money down the drain, under new rules.

    Many Twitter users felt Drakeford had been asking for it and the landlords were well within their rights to throw him out on his ear.

    ​Drakeford was already unpopular for a series of what was considered by many to be ill-considered moves in response to the coronavirus pandemic. In October, his 17-day "firebreak" lockdown drew ire for a ban on supermarkets selling "non-essential" items like clothes for new-borns, stationary for schoolchildren, socks, books or mobile phone chargers. Drakeford also deployed police to the Welsh border with neighbouring English counties to interrogate motorists on whether their journeys were necessary.

    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks on during a PM's statement session on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the House of Commons, in London, Britain September 22, 2020.
    © REUTERS / UK PARLIAMENT/JESSICA TAYLOR
    UKIP Wales Leader on New UK COVID Rules: 'National Hysteria to Justify Measures That Won't Work'
    One Christian pastor slammed the government's health ban for religious services and public singing - arguably an art form favored by the Welsh.

    But the Welsh government has had the time and resources during the health crisis to launch a woke review of public monuments - which earmarked statutes of national heroes like Sir Francis Drake, Lord Horatio Nelson, the Duke of Wellington and Winston Churchill, and even Indian independence leader and exemplary pacifist Mohandas Gandhi.

    Related:

    Number of Detentions at Anti-Lockdown Protest in London Rises to 155, Police Say
    No. 10 Data Released to Placate Lockdown Skeptics Notes Tier System Will Cause 'Economic Scarring'
    UK MPs Reportedly Approve New COVID Tier System to Replace Lockdown in England
    Tags:
    Christmas, lockdown, coronavirus, COVID-19, Mark Drakeford, Wales
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Houston Texans cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the New England Patriots, Sunday, 22 November 2020, in Houston.
    Week in Pictures: 21 - 27 November
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse