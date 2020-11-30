If No-Deal Brexit Contingency Plans are Needed They Will Be Adopted In Time, EU Says

If no-deal contingency plans are needed, they will be limited and adopted by 1 January, the European Commission spokesman, Daniel Ferrie, said on Monday.
"If contingency measures are needed, they would be limited and tailored to the existing very specific circumstances, and would be adopted in time to ensure that we are fully prepared for the first of January," Ferrie said, as quoted by Reuters.
"We're fully concentrated on the Brexit negotiations right now," the spokesman added.
According to the European Commission, there will be changes at the end of the year regardless of whether there is a new deal with the UK or not.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
