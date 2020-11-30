Activists Launch Legal Challenge Over Stonehenge Road Tunnel

A legal challenge is being launched by the Stonehenge Alliance group to halt plans for a two-mile tunnel under the famous prehistoric monument in England.
"I fully back the move to test whether Grants Shapps acted legally in approving this highly wasteful and destructive road scheme,” Tom Holland, from the Stonehenge Alliance, said as quoted by the BBC.
The project raised serious doubts among people who are responsible for the preservation of the UNESCO World Heritage Site.
The authorities insist that the tunnel will not affect the state of Stonehenge in any way. Thus, the executive director of the State Commission for Historic Buildings and Monuments of England, Kate Mavor, said that moving the nearby highway underground would benefit the monument.
“Placing the noisy and intrusive A303 within a tunnel will reunite Stonehenge with the surrounding prehistoric landscape and help future generations to better understand and appreciate this wonder of the world,” she said, as quoted by The Guardian.
Stonehenge is one of the most famous landmarks in Great Britain and is a grand archaeological site of the Neolithic era. This ancient megalithic structure was built between 3000 and 1500 BC and is included in the UNESCO World Heritage List.
