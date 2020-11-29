Register
14:25 GMT29 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer speaks during the weekly question-time debate at the House of Commons in London, Britain, 11 November 2020.

    Keir Starmer Facing Cabinet Resignations if Labour MPs Forced to Vote for Brexit Deal, Reports Claim

    © REUTERS / UK PARLIAMENT/JESSICA TAYLOR
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/12/1081204440_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_ee8b13e329462b3b751d684dc90b9391.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202011291081310191-keir-starmer-facing-cabinet-resignations-if-labour-mps-forced-to-vote-for-brexit-deal---reports/

    Since the party's historic defeat in the December 2019 general election after voters shifted en mass to the Conservatives, who promised to implement the 2016 Brexit Vote, Labour under Keir Starmer has taken a more cordial approach to the UK's withdrawal.

    Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer is reportedly facing threats of mass resignations from his frontbench if he orders MPs to support the UK government's Brexit deal.

    Unnamed Labour sources cited in The Guardian on Sunday claim that a number of shadow cabinet ministers are willing to stand down over being whipped to vote in support of the deal that could be agreed to this week, with one reportedly calling it a “dangerous moment” for the party leader's authority.

    The outlet cited a Labour veteran who said that while Starmer has shown competence at the beginning of his leadership tenure, many party members are “worried" as "they don’t feel they know enough about where he sits on the political spectrum”.

    “I think there is some degree of confusion within the Labour party as to where he stands and what his values are. And that is because of the lack of things that he’s fighting for beyond competence. He has to establish not a set of detailed policies, but a political position, which tells the public that we stand for our values. It has to be about much more than competence," the unnamed source added.

    Another MP claimed that there was a rising nervousness among frontbenchers over backing the deal, saying that they would “consider their position” if Labour were to vote for it.

    “There would be several junior ministerial resignations if we were forced to vote for it. I think that it would be a terrible mistake and there are many more people who feel that way in the PLP [parliamentary Labour party] and in the shadow cabinet than has been suggested," they said.
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the weekly question-time debate at the House of Commons in London, Britain, November 11, 2020.
    © REUTERS / UK PARLIAMENT/JESSICA TAYLOR
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the weekly question-time debate at the House of Commons in London, Britain, November 11, 2020.

    However, leading party figures are convinced that backing the deal is the only realistic way forward, with unidentified sources reportedly claiming that Starmer is poised to force a vote on the agreements favour.

    This has led to rising discomfort among some Labour MPs who met early last week after some spoke in support of backing a Brexit deal; this led to others feeling that the event was intentionally coordinated.

    Since his ascension to the top job, Starmer has made serious inroads on the government's popularity in opinion polls - seeing a 20 point surge in voter intention surveys and surpassing the government in recent weeks.

    However, after losing the election in 2019 - largely due to Leave-voting seats switching to the Conservatives - the party has refocused its priorities away from Brexit.

    ​Starmer, who was the primary champion of Labour's second referendum policy during the election while serving as Shadow Brexit secretary under Jeremy Corbyn, has now found himself in a position of allowing the government to pursue the UK's withdrawal from the European Union largely unobstructed.

    In 2017, Corbyn saw a historic surge in votes while campaigning to respect the vote to leave the EU a year earlier. He later received widespread opposition during his leadership from the remain faction within his own party. 

    The 'People's Vote' campaign and an exodus of pro-EU voters in the 2019 European elections, pushed Labour into adopting a policy which was largely credited with their landslide loss last December.

    ​Michel Barnier, the EU’s chief negotiator, told MEPs that an extra four days of make-or-break negotiations with the UK would be permissible amid rising scepticism among EU member states about the usefulness of continued talks.

    ​Barnier has resumed face-to-face negotiations in London on Saturday after a week in isolation after one of the bloc’s negotiating team tested positive for coronavirus.

    He reportedly said during a private meeting on Friday that he would aim to use the weekend and “maybe one or two more days” in an attempt to end the ongoing deadlock - primarily due to fishing sovereignty rights and state aid restrictions.

    If an agreement on the future relationship between the two is not secured, the UK will leave the EU's trading structures on 31 December without a deal.

    Related:

    Tax Hikes for UK's Top Earners Labour's 'Priority', Keir Starmer Says
    UK Labour Party’s Keir Starmer Probed by Police After Collision with Cyclist in London
    EHRC Report Findings a 'Day of Shame' for Labour, Says Keir Starmer, as Corbyn Allies Fight Back
    Tags:
    European Union, Brexit, Boris Johnson, Labour Party, Keir Starmer
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Houston Texans cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the New England Patriots, Sunday, 22 November 2020, in Houston.
    Week in Pictures: 21 - 27 November
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse