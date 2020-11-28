Over 60 Participants of Anti-Lockdown Protest Detained in UK Capital - Videos

Several hundreds of people gathered on Saturday in central London to express their protest against the coronavirus-related restrictions. Some of the demonstrators clashed with police officers.
"Officers have made over 60 arrests following groups gathering in London today. These were for a number of different offences, including breaching coronavirus restrictions. We expect this number to rise. We continue to urge people to go home," the police wrote on Twitter.
Videos from the protest have been shared online.
🔴LIVE: Protesters break through police line— Subject Access (@SubjectAccesss) November 28, 2020
LONDON ANTI LOCKDOWN PROTEST
Watch now: https://t.co/clKMgthBn8#LIVE #Livestream #protest #lockdown #London #antilockdownprotest #Freedom pic.twitter.com/PqCP9AOz7y
No taking the knee in Central #London this afternoon as police strike anti-lockdown protesters with batons. pic.twitter.com/0VrbKRcs43— Blano (@BLANOsVideos) November 28, 2020
Police and protesters have clashed at anti-lockdown demonstrations in central London. A protestor just escaped being arrested by the police. #londonprotest #London pic.twitter.com/bxskYgqmf4— The Dispatcher HQ (@TheDispatcherHQ) November 28, 2020
Anti-lockdown protests have been repeatedly held in the UK since the start of the pandemic. In early November, police detained as many as 190 people during such a demonstration.
