Scotland's Sturgeon Wants to Hold Second Scottish Independence Referendum Next Year, Reports Say

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Friday said that she wants to hold a second independence referendum, according to The Times.
"Scotland should have the opportunity to choose whether to become independent in the earlier, rather than the later, part of the next parliament," Sturgeon said.
In the June 2016 Brexit referendum, Scottish voters were 62 percent in favor of remaining in the European Union, although this was not enough to prevent the Leave campaign from winning in the UK as a whole. In her letter, Sturgeon made reference to this vote, adding that her government is convinced that Scotland's future lies as an independent country that is a member of the European Union.
Scotland held its first independence referendum back in September 2014, although 55 percent of voters expressed their desire to remain in the United Kingdom.
