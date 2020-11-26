Register
19:23 GMT26 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain's Prince Andrew drives into Buckingham Palace, as he arrives for the traditional Queen's Christmas lunch, in London

    Prince Andrew Seen at Windsor After Being Slammed For Lack of Cooperation With FBI’s Epstein Probe

    © AP Photo / Aaron Chown
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/01/1080032960_0:153:3000:1841_1200x675_80_0_0_1a1c98b23236184e1418f5e7033a3380.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202011261081285171-prince-andrew-seen-at-windsor-after-being-slammed-for-lack-of-cooperation-with-fbis-epstein-probe/

    The Duke of York was earlier accused by US federal prosecutors of failing to cooperate with an investigation into the alleged sex crimes of late financier Jeffrey Epstein. The British Queen’s son, however, maintained through his lawyers that he had reached out to FBI agents on several occasions to shed light on his former friend’s activities.

    Photographs of Prince Andrew casually horse riding at Windsor Castle, where his mother the Queen and his dad Prince Philip are currently staying, came under a close scrutiny of British tabloids just a few days after the lawyer for Epstein's accusers slammed the royal for insufficient cooperation with an FBI probe.

    The Duke of York has not been a common figure in public since departing from his royal duties last November following the backlash he faced after trying to justify his friendship with convicted sex offender Epstein during a bombshell BBC interview. During the aired talk with Newsnight’s Emily Maitlis, the prince strongly rejected accusations made by Virginia Roberts Giuffre that she had been forced to have sex with the royal on at least three occasions while she was still underage. However, some of the arguments the Queen’s son used to dismiss Giuffre’s claims failed to convince the public.

    One royal source has recently suggested that Prince Andrew was “unlikely” to ever return to his official duties, as he had also missed the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph this year. The royal’s horse rides have thus become one of the few rare occasions he can be spotted in public by curious minds while the probe into Epstein’s associates continues.

    ‘Outrageous’ Lack of Cooperation

    According to reports citing the FBI investigation, Prince Andrew has either met or had contact with “at least six” of the financier’s “friends” who had enabled his purported abuse of minors. The duke’s lawyers maintain that the royal had previously contacted the agents on three occasions to help with the probe, something the authorities could not confirm.

    US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman even accused the duke of seeking “to falsely portray himself to the public as eager and willing to cooperate with an ongoing federal investigation into sex trafficking” of Epstein.

    Last week, Lisa Bloom, who represents several of the financier’s alleged victims, said that it was “outrageous” that “it's been a year since Prince Andrew publicly promised to co-operate with law enforcement investigating all those who enabled Jeffrey Epstein's sexual assaults on hundreds of women and girls”.

    “He simply has not kept that promise. Meanwhile, the six victims I represent struggle to repair their lives”, the attorney claimed.

    Bloom called on Prince Andrew to “tell what he knows” and submit to an interview with the FBI, who are currently probing Epstein’s close circle of friends, including his ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, who is accused of helping her former beaux with grooming young girls for further abuse by the billionaire. She is currently awaiting trial in a Brooklyn federal jail.

    Jeffrey Epstein died in his prison cell in August 2019 while awaiting trial amid sex trafficking accusations. Medical experts ruled his death a suicide.

    Tags:
    Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein, Prince Andrew, United States, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People gather to mourn the death of soccer legend Diego Maradona, outside the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina 25 November 2020.
    Rest in Peace, Golden Kid: World Mourns Death of Football Maverick Diego Maradona
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse