Register
11:47 GMT26 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Mobile network phone masts are visible in front of St Paul's Cathedral in the City of London, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.

    A Drop in the Bucket: UK to Fund £250m for Huawei 5G Ban 'Plan-B' But Will Lose Billions in Long Run

    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107883/48/1078834889_0:0:3094:1741_1200x675_80_0_0_72e75c704e09fbf75ab7acc846dd9316.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202011261081281954-a-drop-in-the-bucket-uk-to-fund-250m-for-huawei-5g-ban-plan-b-but-will-lose-billions-in-long-run/

    The funding is set to only cover partial costs to UK telecoms as London scrambles to diversify suppliers for national networks amid a contentions Washington-led trade war against China.

    The United Kingdom plans to spend £250m to diversify 5G providers after it banned Huawei Technologies from building national networks in July, Bloomberg has reported.

    Houses of Parliament at dusk, London, UK
    © CC BY 2.0 / Eric Hossinger / Houses of Parliament at dusk, London, UK
    Huawei VP Blasts UK Telecoms Bill As 'Politically-Motivated' As Analysts, Execs Warn Of 5G Slowdowns
    Britain ordered telcos to exclude the Chinese tech giant in July, citing national security concerns and fears supply lines would be affected by US sanctions.

    The decision has limited British network equipment providers to Sweden's Ericsson and Finland's Nokia, Bloomberg added.

    Roughly £50m of the funds will be spent on building "a secure and resilient 5G network", documents from UK chancellor Rishi Sunak revealed on Wednesday.

    The UK will allocate "£5 billion to support UK-wide gigabit broadband roll-out, a Shared Rural Network extending 4G mobile coverage to 95% of the UK, and £250 million to ensure resilient and secure digital networks", according to the government's 2020 Spending Review.

    Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has also launched a task force to boost suppliers to UK networks amid fears the reduction in competitors may see prices skyrocket and increase vulnerabilities in infrastructure cybersecurity, the report reads.

    Mr Dowden is expected to publish further details about the task force by the end of the year.

    The news comes after Huawei vice-president slammed the move as "politically-motivated", adding London had not based its 5G ban of the Chinese tech giant on a "fair evaluation of the risks".

    The True Cost of the Huawei Ban

    The £250m in funds would only sufficiently cover half of expenses for British Telecom (BT), the UK's largest telco provider, who said a previous 35 percent target in January would cost the company roughly £500m over five years.

    Flags with the logo of telecoms equipment maker Ericsson outside company's headquarters in Stockholm on October 4, 2016
    © AFP 2020 / Maja Suslin
    Europe 'Risks Falling Behind Again' In 5G Rollout Amid Swedish Huawei Ban, Ericsson Chief Exec Says
    Vodafone expected costs of roughly £178m and "around five years to implement" based on a 35 percent kit target, company chief executive Nick Read said in April, just months before the blanket ban.

    But estimates do not include the costs for a complete removal of Huawei kit, which will send expenses skyrocketing and could take up to 10 years.

    The UK is also set to lose around £100bn in economic incentives and up to 350,000 jobs outside London and southeastern Britain over the next 10 years, an Assembly report revealed.

    A Centre for Policy Studies report also found the UK will lose roughly £41bn in economic gains and fail to connect 11m homes to gigabit broadband up to 2027.

    A further report found that national wrangling over 5G telecom policies would significantly delay 5G national rollouts more than supply line shortages from COVID-19.

    The Huawei logo is seen at the IFA consumer technology fair, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Berlin, Germany September 3, 2020
    © REUTERS / MICHELE TANTUSSI
    UK to Lose £100bn in Economic Gains, 350,000 Potential Jobs Over 10 Years Due to Huawei Ban, Report Says
    The news comes after London banned the Shenzhen-based firm amid pressure from Washington, who blacklisted dozens of Chinese tech firms, including Huawei, ZTE and potentially Shanghai chipmaker SMIC in recent months.

    The Trump administration also designated both Huawei and ZTE as national security risk in May last year, citing alleged ties to the Chinese Communist Party and military without evidence.

    Related:

    UK's Huawei 5G Ban To Cost Over £41bn, Gov't Urged To Reform Plans Amid COVID-19 Crisis - CPS Report
    UK to Lose £100bn in Economic Gains, 350,000 Potential Jobs Over 10 Years Due to Huawei Ban - Report
    Europe 'Risks Falling Behind Again' In 5G Rollout Amid Swedish Huawei Ban, Ericsson Chief Exec Says
    Huawei VP Blasts UK Telecoms Bill As 'Politically-Motivated' As Analysts, Execs Warn Of 5G Slowdowns
    Tags:
    United Kingdom, tech wars, trade war, US-China trade war, trade restrictions, ban, telecommunications, IT and Telecom, telecom, Huawei
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People gather to mourn the death of soccer legend Diego Maradona, outside the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina 25 November 2020.
    Rest in Peace, Golden Kid: World Mourns Death of Football Maverick Diego Maradona
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse