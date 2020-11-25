Conservative Minister Baroness Sugg Resigns Over UK Budget Cuts

UK Foreign Office minister Baroness Sugg has resigned amid the UK’s announcement of a spending cut to overseas aid.
In her her resignation letter she branded the decision “fundamentally wrong”.
Sadly I have resigned from Government today. Here’s my letter to the PM👇 pic.twitter.com/hWwPtBuH6v— Baroness Sugg (@liz_sugg) November 25, 2020
On Wednesday, the government vetoed a Conservative Party commitment to fund the foreign aid budget with the equivalent of 0.7% of gross national income.
Commenting on the cut to overseas aid, Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak told the House of Commons that the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult to justify to the people spending 0.7% of the national income on overseas activities.
On Wednesday, Rishi Sunak announced a pay freeze for millions of public sector workers, excluding frontline health workers fighting the pandemic and the lowest-paid. Meanwhile, he expressed confidence in spending boosts for infrastructure and research.
Following the announcement, trade unions voiced condemnation over the wage freeze and denounced Sunak’s spending plans as “austerity plain and simple”.
All comments
Show new comments (0)