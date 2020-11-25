Register
14:15 GMT25 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    UK Chancellor Sunak Hails Budget Boosts - But With Pay Freeze for Millions

    © REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLS
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/19/1081271443_0:0:3142:1766_1200x675_80_0_0_91dfc61bbdff9ebe7eda1878458baf4b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202011251081271402-uk-chancellor-sunak-hails-budget-boosts---but-with-pay-freeze-for-millions/

    UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak said that with private sector pay falling amid the coronavirus pandemic and unemployment set to hit 2.6 million and public debt at almost £400 billion, he could not justify an across-the-board pay rise for all state employees.

    Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer has announced a pay freeze for millions of public sector workers amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but spending boosts for infrastructure and research. There are about 5.4 million public sector workers in the UK, with 3.4 million of those working for the central government.

    With government borrowing forecast to hit £394 billion ($525 billion) this year and a 11.3 percent slump in GDP, Rishi Sunak announced major cuts to foreign aid and a public sector pay freeze on Wednesday, excluding frontline health workers fighting the pandemic and the lowest-paid.

    "Our health emergency is not yet over, and our economic emergency has only just begun", Sunak told Parliament. "Our immediate priority is to protect people's lives and livelihoods".

    COVID-19 Response

    He said public spending to tackle the coronavirus over the next year would total £55 billion, including £18 billion for vaccines and testing, £3 billion to help the NHS recover from the pandemic, funding a million checks and scans, and £3 billion to local government.

    But the chancellor had bad news on the economic and employment fronts.

    "Our economic output is not projected to return to pre-pandemic levels until the fourth quarter of 2022", and government debt was forecast to rise to almost 100 percent of GDP by 2026, he said. 

    Unemployment is set to hit 7.5 percent - or 2.6 million people - next year, although it was predicted to fall after that as the economy recovered.

    Sunak insisted the country had only weathered the pandemic as well as it had due to its low public borrowing, and the government had a  "responsibility" to return the economy to a stable state.

    Noting that private sector wages fell by one percent while public sector salaries rose this year, Sunak insisted he could not "justify a significant across-the-board pay increase" for all state employees.  

    But he pledged a "pay rise to over a million nurses, doctors, and others in the NHS", and that those earning under £24,000 per year would be guaranteed a pay rise of £250.

    And Sunak said departmental spending would increase by 3.8 percent in real terms, with the core health budget increasing by £6.6 billion. And under the Barnett Formula for regional funding, Scotland would get an extra £2.4 billion with £1.3 billion for Wales and 0.9 billion for Northern Ireland. 

    The government will spend a whopping £100 billion on capital spending for infrastructure, Sunak said, £27 billion more "in real terms" than last year, including on new housing, fast broadband to 5 million business premises, and 4G connectivity. The chancellor also claimed that "we're making this country a scientific superpower" with billions invested in research and development.

    A bookmaker holds a wad of cash during the Grand National Festival at Liverpool's Aintree racecourse.
    © REUTERS / PETER POWELL
    As the British Government’s Borrowing Hits £400 Bln, Where Does the Money Come From?
    The chancellor additionally announced a new UK infrastructure bank headquartered in the north of England that will start work from next spring, while there would be a £4 billion "levelling-up fund" for neglected areas of the country which local authorities could bid for directly to fund projects. 

    Turning to international aid, Sunak said spending 0.7 percent of Gross National Income (GNI) on overseas aid - the UN target - was "difficult to justify at a time of unprecedented crisis".

    The foreign aid budget will be cut to 0.5 percent of GNI, although Sunak stressed the UK would still be "the second-highest donor in the G7". He pointed to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's recent announcement of increased defence spending as an example of other ways the UK would continue to make its presence felt around the world. 

     

    Related:

    Britons Have Reservations as Rishi Sunak Hints of Second Eat Out To Help Out Scheme
    Chancellor Rishi Sunak Extends UK's Furlough Scheme Until March
    Rishi Sunak Denies Austerity Will Return 'Next Week' Amid Concerns Over Public Sector Wage Freeze
    Tags:
    public sector, National Health Service (NHS), UK Conservative Party, Boris Johnson, coronavirus, COVID-19, Budget, Rishi Sunak
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Red autumn leaves on a koi pond.
    Sea of Red and Yellow: Marvels of Japanese Nature in Autumn
    Presidential Wins
    Presidential Wins
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse