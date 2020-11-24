Register
19:57 GMT24 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Biden's Blinken Brexit Bust-up With BoJo: Is This the End of the 'Special Relationship'?

    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/18/1081262079_0:0:3124:1758_1200x675_80_0_0_126dc15d314fd08c38edad9731092614.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202011241081261274-bidens-blinken-brexit-bust-up-with-bojo-is-this-the-end-of-the-special-relationship/

    With British Remainers pinning hopes of a last-minute halt to Brexit on Joe Biden's claim to the US presidency, will he and PM Boris Johnson get on like a house on fire? Or are Biden's cabinet appointments an omen of chilly relations between Number 10 and the White House?

    With Joe Biden seemingly set to become the oldest man to assume the US presidency, what do his picks for his nascent administration spell for the 'special relationship' with Britain?

    The media has been awash with speculation that a Biden win would portend doom for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who he sees as a "kind of a physical and emotional clone" of sitting President Donald Trump.

    And fans of the European Union are ecstatic at the thought that a Biden presidency might put a spoke in the wheel of Brexit - even though the UK has already left the European Union (EU) and the transition period is set to expire 20 days before the next president is sworn in.

    The former vice-president has signalled a sea-change from Trump's isolationist foreign policy, pledging to "restore our historic partnerships" while "calling on all NATO nations to recommit to their responsibilities as members of a democratic alliance."

    While that is likely to ring alarm bells in Moscow, Beijing, Tehran, Pyongyang, Damascus and elsewhere, it ostensibly bodes well for relations with the UK, one of the key NATO powers after the US and a historical transatlantic bridge between Europe and America.

    With Biden making action on global warming and opposition to fossil fuels a central plank of his election manifesto, Johnson's announcement last week that sales of new petrol and diesel cars will be banned from 2030 has them singing off the same hymn-sheet.

    BoJo's good relationship with The Donald for the the year-and-a-half he has led his country is just good diplomacy, however much it rankles fanatical US Democrats.

    Which leaves Britain's choice to leave Brexit as the big bone of contention between the British PM and the US president-elect-presumptuous.

    All Rhodes Lead to Brussels

    Biden served as vice-presidential wingman to Barack Obama, who unsuccessfully tried to meddle in the UK's 2016 EU membership referendum with the threat that Britain would be "back of the queue" for a post-Brexit trade deal.

    Now he is rumoured to be considering former White House staffer Ben Rhodes for a new job in government. Rhodes revealed in 2018 that Obama made his ill-fated intervention at the bidding of then-British prime minister David Cameron, who led the Remain campaign and resigned after losing the vote.

    "We had come here to try to help the Remain campaign and we had a meeting with David Cameron and his team," he told Radio 4's today programme then. "We were all in violent agreement about the negative consequences of Brexit."

    Blinken 'ell!

    Biden's choice as secretary of state is Antony Blinken, who held the jobs of deputy national security advisor and deputy secretary of state during Obama's second term. Aside form his role as architect of some of the bloodiest US foreign interventions of those years, Blinken has also been frank in his contempt for the UK's democratic decision to leave the EU.

    Speaking on the Pod Save The World podcast last year, Blinken called Brexit a "total mess".

    "This is not just the dog that caught the car, this is the dog that caught the car and the car goes into reverse and runs over the dog," he said.

    “It’s awful tough to walk that line between interfering in someone else’s politics but also standing up for your own interests," said Blinken, an architect of Obama's arming of sectarian militants in Syria and a supporter of the bombing of Libya and Yemen for the sake of regime change. But "our interests clearly would have been in keeping Britain in."

    And he said podcast co-host Rhodes was "exactly right" when he said Brexit would have "shitty consequences" for the British economy. 

    He's Creepy and he's Kooky

    Former secretary of state John Kerry, another septuagenarian who has been likened to both Herman Munster and Lurch from The Addams Family, has been tapped for the newly-created post of presidential Climate Envoy.

    Speaking in Munich in February 2016, ahead of Cameron's unsuccessful bid to seek reforms from the EU to head off the Brexit vote, he said Washington had a "profound interest" in a "strong United Kingdom staying in a strong EU."

    And just days after Britain's vote to leaver the EU, Kerry said Brexit could be "walked back", noting that Cameron had to “start negotiating a thing that he doesn’t believe in” and “has no idea how he would do it”.

    And in what was seen as a jibe at Johnson, he added: “And by the way, nor do most of the people who voted to do it.”

    Kerry was one of those who later raised the spectre of a return to the "Troubles" in Northern Ireland as a result of Brexit, warning in 2018 it could have a "negative impact on the progress made in the last 20 years" -despite repeated assurances from Westminster that it was not the UK which was threatening to impose a 'hard border' with the Republic of Ireland, in breach of the Good Friday Agreement. 

    Yellen from the Rooftops

    Biden's choice of treasury secretary Janet Yellen also has form as an opponent of Brexit.

    As Federal Reserve chair in June 2018, ahead of the referendum, she warned that Brexit could unsettle investors.

    "One development that could shift investor sentiment is the upcoming referendum in the United Kingdom," Yellen said. "A UK vote to exit the European Union could have significant economic repercussions."

    A Hillary to Die On

    Former senator, secretary of state and losing 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has not yet been given a place on Biden's team, but she remains a wildcard and the elephant in the room of his shadow administration.

    U.S. President-elect Joe Biden listens as he holds a videoconference meeting with members of the U.S Conference of Mayors at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
    © REUTERS / Joshua Roberts
    Joe Biden Declares Election 'Over' After GSA Initiates Transition Process
    Clinton made no bones about her opposition to Brexit during the 2016 election campaign, while Trump hailed the historic vote.

    Brexit "may well go down as one of the greatest and most unnecessary self-inflicted wounds in modern history," she said during a visit to Northern Ireland in 2018. 

    "I make no excuse for being against Brexit from the start," Clinton said. "I thought it was a bad idea before the referendum, and I think it is an even worse idea now."

    Related:

    Trump Tweets He'll 'Never Concede to Fake Ballots & Dominion' After Greenlighting Biden Transition
    No Brexit Deal for Britain if the UK Doesn’t Abide by EU State Aids Rules, Professor Says
    Irish Prime Minister Expresses Hope of Seeing Outlines of Brexit Deal by End of the Week
    Tags:
    Ben Rhodes, Antony Blinken, John Kerry, Hillary Clinton, Boris Johnson, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, US Election 2020, Brexit
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A tourist with a face mask takes a picture with her mobile phone at the entrance of the Bailong Elevator in the Zhangjiajie National Forest Park in China's Hunan province.
    'Hundred Dragons Elevator', the World's Highest Outdoor Lift That Inspired 'Avatar' Creators
    Presidential Wins
    Presidential Wins
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse