Register
04:35 GMT24 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain's Royal Navy warship HMS Westminster sits docked in Gibraltar, Monday, Aug. 19, 2013

    'A Very British Tilt': How UK May Influence US-China Strategic Competition in Indo-Pacific Region

    © AP Photo / Laura Leon
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202011241081251586-a-very-british-tilt-how-uk-may-influence-us-china-strategic-competition-in-indo-pacific-region/

    The post-Brexit UK is seeking to expand its economic influence and military presence in the Indo-Pacific region and join the US effort to counterbalance a rising China, say British and US academics, describing the opportunities and challenges that Britain is likely to face if it returns to its "East of Suez" strategy.

    On 22 November, the UK centre-right think tank Policy Exchange, described as the largest and most influential conservative entity, issued a report titled "A Very British Tilt" that outlined the country's new post-Brexit strategy in the Indo-Pacific Region (IPR).

    According to the think tank, the  report "reflects a broad consensus of views on Britain’s role in the Indo-Pacific region" voiced by former political and military leaders of the UK, Canada, the US, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, India, Sri Lanka, and Indonesia. It calls for an increased role of the UK in the Indo-Pacific Region and insists on the necessity to team up with the US in order to confront China's rise. To that end, the newly outlined strategy envisages Britain's membership in Indo-Pacific free trade agreements and the expansion of its year-round military presence in the region.

    Post-Brexit UK: Looking to the East, Diversifying Its Trade Relations

    "In the Indo-Pacific, Britain has an opportunity to address accusations that its foreign policy is adrift, shift emphasis from its strained relationship with Europe and show a success of Brexit", says Humphrey Hawksley, British author, Asia specialist, and a former BBC Beijing Bureau chief.

    While the UK-EU post-Brexit trade deal negotiations have yet to bear fruit, British conservative thought leaders have shifted the focus to the East, outlining a whole set of measures aimed at boosting the UK's trade and investment strategy in the Indo-Pacific. This includes in particular:

    ·         entering the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) – an "updated" version of the Obama-era Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) – "which would link the UK to over 13% of global GDP and the world’s third-largest free trade area";

    ·         concluding digital free-trade agreements;

    ·         establishing an Indo-Pacific Investment Mechanism to support American and regional-led economic initiatives;

    ·         creating an Indo-Pacific multinational investment treaty "to protect investors from discriminatory practices and allow investors to enter into arbitration under international law";

    ·         encouraging more Indo-Pacific companies to list on the UK and allied Stock Exchanges, etc.

    "[The strategy] will bolster Britain’s chance of striking post-Brexit trade deals with Asian governments and of joining the new Pacific Rim trade group, the CPTPP", Hawksley underscores.

    The paper's publication came on the heels of the conclusion of the China-led Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), the world's largest free trade agreement, on 15 November, following eight years of negotiations. The RCEP is made up of ten Southeast Asian nations, as well as China, South Korea, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, covering roughly 2.3 billion people.

    A woman sprints past a U.S. embassy car outside a hotel in Shanghai Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Two months after U.S.-Chinese talks aimed at ending a tariff war broke down, both sides are trying to temper hopes for a breakthrough when negotiations resume Tuesday on an array of disputes that has grown to include tension over China's tech giant Huawei
    © AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
    A woman sprints past a U.S. embassy car outside a hotel in Shanghai Tuesday, July 30, 2019

    UK Teaming Up With US to "Counter" China's Rise

    Meanwhile, the report argues that the "Asia rising" narrative "has too often emphasised the role of China at the expense of the rest of the Indo-Pacific region". It warns about a new China-centric order which is being "increasingly shaped" by the People's Republic's "rapid growth and rise to regional primacy". In this respect, the paper calls for joining the United States in its "increasing strategic competition" with China.

    "A larger British presence in the Indo-Pacific would help underpin the United States’ argument that its tensions with China are not bilateral", argues Hawksley. "Central to the policy will be the sailing of the new aircraft carrier, HMS Queen Elizabeth, through the Indo-Pacific next year in what Prime Minister Boris Johnson describes as the country’s most ambitious deployment for two decades".

    The UK's military presence in the region would strengthen the "special relationship" with the US and pave the way for "fast-tracking negotiations for a trade deal with the US", something that the post-Brexit UK urgently needs, according to the author.

    Britain's explicit strategic pivot to the Indo Pacific "marks the continuation of a trend for the mobilisation of an anti-Chinese alliance in the region", notes John Short, professor of public policy at the University of Maryland.

    "A UK pivot would be welcomed by India, Australia and the US, all eager to provide a deterrent to the rise of China in the region, especially its claims over the South China seas. The UK could become part of a forceful presence in the contested waters of the Indo-Pacific".

    The US has imposed pressure on China on multiple fronts since 2017, targeting bilateral trade relations, Beijing's high-tech sector, China's alleged military buildup in the South China Sea, as well as the country's handling of Hong Kong and Xinjiang matters. As part of this strategy, the US called upon its Five Eyes allies to get rid of China-made 5G telecom equipment under the security threat pretext; stepped up Freedom of Navigation Operations (FONOPs) in the South China Sea; and propped up the informal strategic forum Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QSD) together with Japan, Australia, and India.

    In this photo provided by U.S. Navy, USS Nimitz (CVN 68) steams alongside the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76, not in photo) in the South China Sea, Monday, July 6, 2020.
    © AP Photo / Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Kimani J. Wint
    In this photo provided by U.S. Navy, USS Nimitz (CVN 68) steams alongside the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76, not in photo) in the South China Sea, Monday, July 6, 2020.

    Will Britain Make a Historic Comeback in Indo-Pacific?

    The strategy outlined in "A Very British Tilt" represents a major change in Britain's foreign strategy, although the Indo-Pacific region has a longstanding role in the country's politics, according to John Short.

    "India and neighbouring Southeast colonies were an important source of wealth for Britain and even as late as 1964, the British defence presence in Southeast Asia was the most expensive element of British military spending", he explains. "Then, in 1968, all UK forces were withdrawn 'east of Suez'. Britain remained involved especially in the financialisation of Singapore and Hong Kong, but was very wary of military involvement".

    Nevertheless, while striving to return to the rapidly developing region, London may face a challenge from China "which will not look kindly to a growing UK presence", according to the academic. This situation is complicated by the fact that the UK "has significant financial ties with China", although not being as dependent on Chinese markets as Australia.

    "However, whether a UK government will commit much more than perhaps symbolic shows of support for the anti-Chinese coalition now emerging is debatable and highly dependent on changing geopolitical considerations", he concludes.

    Related:

    EU Says Brexit Deal With UK ’95% Agreed’ Even as Sticking Points Remain, Report Suggests
    UK Agrees Stopgap Trade Deal With Canada as Step Towards TPP Talks
    Huge UK Military Budget Increase Sends Message of 'Continued Subservience' to USA, Campaigner Argues
    Tags:
    European Union, Brexit, Free Trade Agreement, trade deal, Japan, Australia, India, China, US, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A tourist with a face mask takes a picture with her mobile phone at the entrance of the Bailong Elevator in the Zhangjiajie National Forest Park in China's Hunan province.
    'Hundred Dragons Elevator', the World's Highest Outdoor Lift That Inspired 'Avatar' Creators
    Presidential Wins
    Presidential Wins
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse