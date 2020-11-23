Irish Prime Minister Expresses Hope of Seeing Outlines of Brexit Deal by End of the Week

Ireland hopes to see the outlines of a Brexit deal by the end of this week, Irish PM Micheal Martin told a press conference in Dublin. Martin also expressed concerns over complacency among some Irish SMES (small and medium enterprises) in Brexit negotiations.
Talking to reporters, he added that the government would have to make moves on key issues. Martin stressed that he got a sense from both negotiating teams that they had made progress.
The status of the border between Northern Ireland and Ireland has been at the top of the agenda since the 2016 Brexit referendum. The UK government introduced the internal market bill in a bid to eliminate new barriers within the UK, as there might be a change in the procedures applied on goods coming from Britain into Northern Ireland. However, passing the bill could re-create a so-called “hard border”, with customs and border infrastructure implemented for the first time since the Good Friday Agreement in 1998 formalised that both Ireland and Northern Ireland would maintain the border.
