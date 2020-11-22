BBC's Have I Got News for You Slammed for Joke About 'Bombing' Jeremy Corbyn Supporters

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn received widespread support among young people in the United Kingdom, particularly after the 2017 general election. However, the Conservative victory in 2019 saw Corbyn's resignation and accusations from detractors that his support was only ever significant among a small number of loyalists.

Famous panel show 'Have I Got News For You' is facing heavy criticism after one of its guests made a joke about "bombing" Jeremy Corbyn supporters.

Comedian Fin Taylor, who took part in the long-running BBC comedy show on Friday night, alongside Labour’s Joan Bakewell, said in a comparison to musician Bob Dylan "only hates Corbyn so much because of his fans”.

“People who like Corbyn – what, it’s 200,000 people in the Labour party that are fanatics? So, all you’ve gotta do is, next year, bomb Glastonbury", he said.

Show Captain Ian Hislop then replied saying “Well, that’s the end of your career".

​Taylor’s comment did not go down well with many viewers, who argued that the it was "sad" and "unacceptable" to joke about murdering people.

​Dawn Foster accused the comedian of "courting controversy cos no one’s heard of you".

​Another called the joke so "unfunny" that even the "Corbyn hating panel laughed".

​One user even accused "BBC officials and BBC lawyers" of endorsing the "killing hundreds of thousands of socialists".

​Some, however, said that Fin Taylor doesn't actually want to bomb Corbyn or Bob Dylan supporters and the show also heavily criticises the government.

​Taylor's comment referred to Corbyn's appearance at Glastonbury Festival in 2017, where he delivered a highlight speech that was seen by tens of thousands of people.

The festival appearance came after the Labour Party under Corbyn's leadership experienced a shock electoral success, taking away the Conservative's parliamentary majority and coming 2,227 votes from forming a government.

Chanting his name to the tune of White Stripes’ “Seven Nation Army” became a staple from the summer of 2017 as his popularity surge among young people.