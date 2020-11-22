Register
22 November 2020
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the weekly question-time debate at the House of Commons in London, Britain, 11 November 2020.

    Rebellious MPs Demand 'Cost-Benefit Analysis' of Johnson's Proposed Three-Tier COVID Restrictions

    UK
    by
    0 01
    Ahead of a planned relaxation of anti-pandemic measures at Christmas, discussions are reportedly ongoing for the UK to embrace a tougher version of the regional three-tier coronavirus restrictions system after the end of the national lockdown on 2 December, with Boris Johnson expected to ask MPs to vote on the proposals.

    A major backbench rebellion is reportedly brewing over Boris Johnson’s plans to reintroduce the tiered lockdown system, writes the Daily Mail.

    The UK Prime Minister is gearing up to lay out his proposal for a return to the three-level system, but with more areas facing the highest - Tier 3 – designation, than before, writes the outlet.

    The final decision for which areas go into which tiers will be taken on Thursday.

    However, MPs in the COVID Recovery Group, chaired by former chief whip Mark Harper, wrote to Johnson to demand that Parliament receive a full 'cost-benefit analysis' of the system first.

    The MPs cite concerns that the measures being considered may have a lasting detrimental effect on the economy, which is already struggling from the effects of the health crisis, as well as on people with the long-term health problems.

    The letter by the group, also led by High Wycombe MP Steve Baker, says:

    “There is no doubt that Covid is a deadly disease to many and it is vital that we control its spread effectively. But we must give equal regard to other lethal killers like cancer, dementia and heart disease, to people's mental health, and all the health implications of poverty and a falling GDP.”

    They underscored that even the tiered restriction system “infringes deeply upon people's lives with huge health and economic costs”, the letter continues:

    “We cannot support this approach further unless the Government demonstrates the restrictions proposed for after 3 December will have an impact on slowing the transmission of Covid, and will save more lives than they cost.”

    Post-Lockdown Scenario

    The Prime Minister will reportedly be unveiling in a statement to Parliament on Monday a return to the three-level system across the UK once the national lockdown ends on 2 December.

    A handout photograph released by the UK Parliament shows Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking in the House of Commons in London on November 2, 2020 on new coronavirus lockdown measures.
    © AFP 2020 / JESSICA TAYLOR
    A handout photograph released by the UK Parliament shows Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking in the House of Commons in London on November 2, 2020 on new coronavirus lockdown measures.

    “The new Tier 3 will look a lot tighter than the old version,” a Government source is cited as saying. There may also be harsher controls on households mixing indoors.

    Johnson is also expected to lay out the details of a planned relaxation at Christmas, with sources hinting that ministers will sign a temporary ‘amnesty’ from the most tough pandemic restrictions.
    Johnson is said to be considering relaxing the much-criticised 10 p.m. pub curfew.

    However, the plans have to pass a Commons vote to become law. Members of Johnson’s own Conservative Party have been arguing that the strident restrictions cause more damage than they prevent.

    If all 70 purportedly rebellious MPs vote against the new tiers the Government would lose its working majority if Labour also voiced opposition. So far, Keir Starmer's party has been supportive of coronavirus legislation.
    Chancellor Rishi Sunak on Sunday stated the importance of weighing 'the impact of coronavirus in the round' including the economy.

    While stopping short of openly agreeing with the CRG's demands, he added:

    “It's very hard to be precise in estimating the particular impact of a one-week restriction. What you will see next week when we have the spending review, alongside that will be a set of forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility ... which will show the enormous strain and stress our economy is experiencing, the job losses that you mention, the forecasts of what will happen, and it's right that we consider those in the round as we consider the best way to fight the virus.”

    Among the heated discussions, sources at No 10 are cited as suggesting that 'something close to normal' could be expected by Easter after a wave of vaccines is rolled out within months.

    The report comes on voiced confidence that positive results from trials of a vaccine developed by Oxford University and the pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca are 'imminent'. A government source was quoted as saying:

    “There is a possibility that one day soon we will wake up and Brexit will be done and we'll have the Oxford vaccine.”

    Votre message a été envoyé!
