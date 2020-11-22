Register
    Britain's Prince Harry smiles during the 'Walk Of America' launch in London, Wednesday, April 11, 2018.

    Prince Harry Is Crowned 'World's Sexiest Royal' by People Magazine Poll

    © AP Photo / Chris Jackson
    People magazine's 'Sexiest man alive' is an annual poll that allows readers to vote for their own celebrity favorites in many categories, from Sexiest Content in Quarantine, to Sexiest Man in a Mask.

    Although relieving himself of his royal duties via Megxit and losing his 'Royal Highness' title, Prince Harry has been crowned with another pretty "prestigious" sobriquet, that of 'World's Sexiest Royal' by the readers of People Magazine.

    In this "sexiest election", the Duke of Sussex has beaten off challenges from other royal competitors, including his older brother, Prince William, Prince Carl Phillip of Sweden, Prince Felix of Luxembourg, and Prince Mateen of Brunei. 

    The win comes one year after Prince Harry was awarded the title “Sexiest Dad Alive” when he became a father to the couple's first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor, with wife Meghan Markle on May 6, 2019. He had a head start over worthy runners-up Steven Yeun, Ryan Reynolds and Kobe Bryant.

    Britain's Prince Harry gestures in the gardens of Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex will host the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draw at Buckingham Palace, prior to the draw, The Duke met with representatives from all 21 nations taking part in the tournament
    © AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
    Britain's Prince Harry gestures in the gardens of Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex will host the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draw at Buckingham Palace, prior to the draw, The Duke met with representatives from all 21 nations taking part in the tournament

    Prince Harry and Megan Markle had shockwaves in January 2020 after stepping down from their roles as senior UK royals and moving to the US, settling down in Malibu, California, the birthplace state of the Duchess of Sussex. Harry is still a prince by birth and remains sixth in the line to the throne, but he will no longer be referred to as HRH, his royal highness.

    Tags:
    UK, royal family, Prince Harry, Megan Markle
    Community standardsDiscussion
