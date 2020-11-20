Register
18:06 GMT20 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Rapper Drillminister Pledges to Tackle 'Racist' Policing in 2021 London Mayoral Campaign

    © Photo : Drillminister
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    The enormous campaigns of Labour's London Mayor Sadiq Khan and Conservative Party candidate Shaun Bailey are, according to polling, odds on to emerge victorious at next years mayoral election. However, it is not uncommon for the race to see outsider candidate throw their bid in to highlight core issues.

    Rapper Drillminister has relaunched his London mayoral campaign this week, including pledged to address issues such as housing, law enforcement, and plans to cancel the "racist and ineffective" stop and search policy.

    In a statement on Friday, the musician, who also goes by the name of Yung Drilly, reignited his 2021 bid to become mayor of the UK capital, which he describes as "one of the most unequal and corrupt cities in the world".

    Drillminister took aim at the nations leading politicians, citing the flouting of coronavirus restrictions by "architect of Brexit and puppet master Dominic Cummings", the refusal to "feed the poorest children in society while discussing pay rises for themselves".

    ​"Half of London’s wealth is owned by an elite few, while half a million of London's children are expected to go hungry this Christmas. In one of the richest nations in the world, hundreds of thousands of Londoners rely on food banks to survive", the announcement read.

    He said his "grassroots" campaign would come "from the bottom up" and be based on interactions with "those who experience the worst" of the city's current economic situation.

    In condemnation of the Conservative government and the "Blairite" Labour opposition in Westminster, he described the existing political binary as being subject to the interested of private interests rather than the public, indicated by the coronavirus crisis.

    "As the rats flee the sinking ship that is the Tory party, we cannot let the people of Britain drown in the ineptitude of Boris Johnson. He is not equipped to guide the country in a time of crisis, he is not even equipped to guide us on a tour of 10 Downing Street", he said.
    "This virus is eating away at an already diseased economy. We can’t rely on out of touch politicians in the Tory or the Blairite Labour party to cure it. Their decisions are negatively affecting the poorest people in this city. They can find money for loans to bail out big businesses. They can find money to line the pockets of private companies operating at a loss. But they can’t find the heart to help the poorest people in Britain".
    © Photo : Drillminister
    Drillminister

    Yung Drilly outlined his major policy platform, namely: Housing and London's policing regime.

    He proposed following the Finnish model for housing provisions, citing psychologist Professor Sam Tsemberis, who created a program called Housing First, which includes "housing the people most in need first without condition and then supporting them with mental health, addiction, medical care, income, and education".

    "This has basically ended homelessness in Finland and is having great success around the world. I interviewed Sam for my ‘Making a Manifesto' series and he agreed to advise my campaign so we could try and do the same in London", Drillminister said.

    Based on a meeting with former UN Rapporteur on the Right to Adequate Housing, Leilani Farha, Drillminister promised to make London an "inhospitable environment" for private shell companies based in tax havens to buy up housing in the city in order provide accommodation as a human right instead of a commodity.

    The artist then promised to tackle the "root cause" of violent crime and described the city's stop and search policy as "government harassment" that "robs you of your basic human rights".

    "My campaign will be addressing the politically-driven poverty that is the root cause of violence in the city, not persecuting those most affected by it. Stop and Search is a racist and ineffective policy that targets the poor and people of colour and as London Mayor I will end it immediately", he said.

    ​The announcement follows the release of the music video for Drillmaster's song #BORISISAPUSSIO, which shows a mock-up blond-haired decapitated head - seemingly a model of Boris Johnson.

    Anticipating accusations of promoting violence, the rapper responded by accusing the UK government of "corporate manslaughter" that takes place around the world every single day.

    "If you think my lyrics are obscene, think about the racist, classist rhetoric that the UK leader is allowed to spout. This is economic warfare, and we are going to start firing back. They play their game, and we play ours. Politicians Kill - Vote for Drilly".

    New Inroads in the London Political Arena?

    The issues he addresses are certainly supported by the numbers. Net income inequality in the UK capital has steadily risen over the last 20 years, seeing London's Gini coefficient - a global measurement of wealth polarity- reach 0.43

    Economic life has long fed into rising discontent in the city, with rising homelessness and house prices being a major contributor.

    A study by the non-profit organisation Transparency International in 2015, using Land Registry and Metropolitan Police data, discovered that £122bn of property in England and Wales is held on offshore tax-havens.

    The official data shows that over 40,000 London properties are owned by foreign companies, with nearly 90% being assimilated in tax havens, such as the British Virgin Islands, where divulging ownership information is not a requirement. 

    Drillminister's mayoral bid is, at this time, comparatively small to the established campaigns of Mayor Sadiq Khan or Conservative challenger Shaun Bailey.

    However, the artist has in the past made reference to the 2016 campaign of US President Donald Trump, who was also written-off as a joke candidate.

    In a recent video, Drillminister issued a direct response to the United States presidential election, where he criticised both Democratic contender Joe Biden and incumbent President Trump for being beholden to corporate interests and an "imperialist" system.

    ​The artist accused established political interests of sidelining progressive left-wing figures such as former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and Democratic primary challenger Bernie Sanders. The artist's signals of support for the socialist firebrands on both sides of the Atlantic indicates that his political campaign could become a new addition to the global populist left.

    Related:

    'Biden is Simply Not Right For the UK', Former London Mayoral Candidate Says
    London Mayoral Candidate Slams Trump and Biden, Accuses Media of 'Gaslighting' Legitimate Opposition
    Rapper DrillMinister Launches London Mayoral Campaign, Accuses Rivals of Not Being 'Real Londoners'
    Tags:
    Conservative Party, Labour Party, Sadiq Khan, London mayor, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A person dressed as a Santa Claus meets a child while sitting in a Santa Claus bubble as he opens Christmas season at Aalborg Zoo amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Aalborg, Denmark, 13 November 2020. Ritzau Scanpix/Henning Bagger via REUTERS
    How COVID-19 Won't Steal Christmas: Santa's Ingenious Tricks to Save Pandemic-Marred Holiday Season
    MAGA Network
    MAGA Network
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse