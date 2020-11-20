Royal Family Releases New Pic to Mark Queen, Duke of Edinburgh 73rd Wedding Anniversary

The monarch of the United Kingdom, Queen Elizabeth II, and her husband, Philipp, Duke of Edinburgh, on Thursday released a new photograph to mark their 73rd wedding anniversary.
In the newly-released photograph, the Queen and the Duke can be seen checking out a congratulatory card made by grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
"The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh look at an anniversary card made by Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, alongside other cards and letters sent by well-wishers to celebrate their 73rd wedding anniversary tomorrow", the royal family account captioned the photo.
The photo was made in one of the Windsor castle rooms, where the Queen and the Duke have been living throughout the quarantine.
Queen Elizabeth II, 94, and her husband Philipp, 99, will celebrate their wedding anniversary on 20 November.
