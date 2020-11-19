UK Writer Douglas Stuart Wins Booker Prize For 'Shuggie Bain' Novel

British author Douglas Stuart was announced as the winner of The 2020 Booker Prize for his novel "Shuggie Bain".
Shortly after the announcement, Stuart expressed gratitude for the award.
"I know I'm only the second Scottish book in fifty years to have won, and that means I think a lot for regional voices, for working class stories, so thank you", he said.
Stuart's book was competing with books by Tsitsi Dangarembga, Avni Doshi, Maaza Mengiste, Diane Cook and Brandon Taylor for the prestigious award.
In its Twitter account, The Booker Prize shared a video of judges sharing their opinions on the book.
"Shuggie Bain has so much heart in it, and it does so much to put you so deeply inside the society of impoverished Glasgow of the 1980s", said Emily Wilson, a The Booker Prize judge.
"Shuggie Bain" tells the story of young Hugh "Shuggie" Bain and his 80's childhood spent in Glasgow's run-down public housing. The book is described as a "heartbreaking story of addiction, sexuality, and love" and "an epic portrayal of a working-class family".
A Scot by birth, Stuart was born in 1976 and moved to New York at the age of 24. "Shuggie Bain" is his debut novel.
