Jeremy Corbyn Lawyers Launch Legal Challenge Against Labour Over Suspension - Reports

Former leader of the UK Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, was suspended from his party after responding to an EHRC report on antisemitism after being accused by some in the party of contributing to doubt over the findings of the equality commission.

Solicitors for Jeremy Corbyn have penned a letter to the Labour Party demanding his suspension be lifted, the BBC reported on Thursday.

According to BBC political correspondent Iain Watson, the letter, from Corbyn's lawyers, calls into question whether the procedure surrounding his initial suspension were effectively applied at the time that the decision was made.

The BBC reports that Corbyn supporters on Labour's ruling body, the National Executive Committee, are set to release a statement in accordance with the legal challenge, suggesting that the disciplinary process of the party has been undermined by the current party leader, Sir Keir Starmer.

Some MPs and Jewish groups, However, have reiterated their support for Starmer's actions.

The parliamentary chair of the Jewish Labour Movement (JLM), MP Margaret Hodge, a longtime Corbyn critic, said that Starmer made her change her mind over resigning

While speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, she claimed that Corbyn "is not a victim. We have been the victim of the anti-Semitism".

As Corbyn has refused to himself accept the findings of the EHRC report, refused to apologise for his actions and refused to take any responsibility, withholding the whip is the right decision — Margaret Hodge (@margarethodge) November 18, 2020

​This follows Corbyn's readmission as a party member on Tuesday, following a brief suspension for his response to the EHRC report investigating anti-Semitism in the Labour Party.

While Corbyn has been reinstated as a party member, the party's new leader, Starmer, said the former would not sit as a Labour MP, claiming that Corbyn's comments "undermined trust" among the Jewish community with the opposition party.

Starmer said the decision will remain “under review”.

Following the release of the EHRC anti-Semitism report last month, Corbyn issued an official response noting that, while he accepted the findings and recommendations, accusations against him were politicized and “dramatically overstated”.