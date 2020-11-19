Register
19 November 2020
    A silhouette of a man holding a knife

    Bladed Weapons Remain Bane of UK Police as 10,000 Knives Get Taken Off Streets

    UK
    A 40cm sword taken off the streets of London, was among thousands of bladed weapons seized and handed in to the UK police across England and Wales as part of Operation Sceptre.

    A nation-wide campaign that takes place twice a year has delivered “staggering” results, according to the Metropolitan Police. Ten thousand knives were handed in to police stations and special collections points across England and Wales and another 723 were seized.

    London accounted for 240 bladed weapons seized by the force.

    "The harm caused to families and communities through the tragic loss of life relating to knife crime is devastating. And that is why focussing on this issue remains a top priority for policing. Despite the challenges and the extra demand placed on the service as a result of the ongoing pandemic, the sheer number of arrests and seizures made across England and Wales as part of Operation Sceptre last week sends a clear message that we will not tolerate knife crime,” Deputy Assistant Commissioner Graham McNulty, the National Police Chiefs' Council lead on knife crime said.

    Knife crime remains a worrying concern for the Metropolitan police, with around 46,000 (selected) offences involving a knife or sharp instrument in England and Wales taking place in the year ending March 2020. 

    On 11 November, officers from the Violent Crime Taskforce chased a 16-year old boy in south-east London and subsequently arrested him on of possession of a pointed and bladed article - a 40cm machete. 

    © Photo : Metropolitan Police
    Operation Sceptre - 40cm machete seized

    The law prohibits persons under 18 to carry a knife or to try to buy a knife.

    “The police can stop and search anyone they suspect of carrying a knife, the maximum penalty for which is 4 years in prison and an unlimited fine. An automatic prison sentence is handed to anyone convicted twice of carrying a knife. If someone you are with uses a knife while you are with them you could get the same sentence,” Sussex Police explains

    Operation Sceptre comprises a mix of targeted operational and educational activities to remove unwanted knives off the streets of Sussex, and to reassure young people they are safer not carrying knives and walking away from harm. 

