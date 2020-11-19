US Applauds UK for Announcing Significant Defense Spending Boost, Acting Pentagon Chief Says

"The US Department of Defense applauds the announcement by the United Kingdom to significantly increase defense spending. The UK is our most stalwart and capable ally, and this increase in spending is indicative of their commitment to NATO and our shared security," Miller said in a Wednesday statement.
The United Kingdom will reportedly increase its defense budget by $21.9 billion over the next four years, as part of a plan to build out next-generation military capability.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce on Thursday the creation of a new agency dedicated to artificial intelligence, as well as the creation of a National Cyber Force and a new Space Command, which will be capable of launching the first UK rocket by 2022.
