Piers Morgan Blasts Prince Harry For ‘Selling Soul’ to Netflix, Which Rubbished Diana, Royal Family

The historical drama The Crown, which details the life of the UK royal family, has become one of the most popular shows on Netflix, and reports say even Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II watches it. However, the fourth season of the drama, which was released on 15 November, reportedly raised eyebrows in Buckingham Palace.

Piers Morgan, host of the Good Morning Britain show, has harshly attacked Prince Harry, saying he had “sold his soul” to Netflix. In an article published in the Daily Mail, the journalist weighed in on the latest season of The Crown, which depicts events that occurred between 1977 and 1990 and, among other things, focuses on the late Princess Diana, the mother of Prince Harry and Prince William.

Morgan commended the show’s "fantastic” production and "superb" acting, but at the same time criticised the way Princess Diana and Prince Charles were depicted.

"She is depicted as a delusional, needy, childish, embarrassingly naïve, petulant and slightly bonkers bulimic, and he as a sour, resentful, cruel, nasty, poisonous, whiny, monstrous and ultimately loathsome piece of work", Morgan wrote.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Публикация от Stephen Kirwan (@letme_seewhaticando)

Reports say the latest season of The Crown angered Prince William, who was shocked by how his parents had been presented in a false way.

Morgan wrote that he would have felt the same if his family had been portrayed in such a manner and wondered why Prince Harry, who has repeatedly criticised the British press for writing false reports about his mother and then his wife Meghan Markle, has not criticised the show for its allegedly false portrayal of Princess Di and other members of the royal family.

"In fact, far from being outraged by Netflix making a fortune by rubbishing the royals like this, his response has been to join his wife Meghan in striking their own massive multi-million-dollar deal with them. By doing so, Harry is literally accepting money made from humiliating his own family, especially his own mother whose experience with the press he constantly holds up to demand greater deference for his wife Meghan", the host of Good Morning Britain wrote.

Morgan dubbed Prince Harry’s silence as well as his contract with Netflix a "stinky betrayal" and noted that the Duke of Sussex would have torn up the contract and apologised to his family if he had had some integrity left.

At the beginning of September, it was reported that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle had signed a contract with the video-streaming service Netflix for their production company, which will create documentaries, feature films, scripted shows, and programmes for children. The Mirror cited an anonymous source as saying that the deal is worth $162 million.

How Have Other Royals Reacted to The Crown?

Reports say that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is actually a fan of the show. However, the monarch was allegedly upset by one episode of the show – SPOILER ALERT– where Prince Philip, her husband, called the young Prince Charles "bloody weak" for crying after being bullied.

A senior courtier told the Daily Express that the scene depicted in the show "did not happen".

“The Queen realises that many who watch The Crown take it as an accurate portrayal of the Royal Family and she cannot change that. But I can convey that she was upset by the way Prince Philip is depicted as being a father insensitive to his son’s wellbeing", the courtier said.

Prince Philip himself reportedly said "don’t be ridiculous" when he was asked whether he had watched the show.