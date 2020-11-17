Register
13:31 GMT17 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Piers Morgan

    Piers Morgan Blasts Prince Harry For ‘Selling Soul’ to Netflix, Which Rubbished Diana, Royal Family

    © AP Photo / Jae C. Hong
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/11/1081193561_0:140:2000:1265_1200x675_80_0_0_a9d4f554c76d392f94f43f98f137aa67.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202011171081193526-piers-morgan-blasts-prince-harry-for-selling-soul-to-netflix-which-rubbished-diana-royal-family/

    The historical drama The Crown, which details the life of the UK royal family, has become one of the most popular shows on Netflix, and reports say even Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II watches it. However, the fourth season of the drama, which was released on 15 November, reportedly raised eyebrows in Buckingham Palace.

    Piers Morgan, host of the Good Morning Britain show, has harshly attacked Prince Harry, saying he had “sold his soul” to Netflix. In an article published in the Daily Mail, the journalist weighed in on the latest season of The Crown, which depicts events that occurred between 1977 and 1990 and, among other things, focuses on the late Princess Diana, the mother of Prince Harry and Prince William.

    Morgan commended the show’s "fantastic” production and "superb" acting, but at the same time criticised the way Princess Diana and Prince Charles were depicted.

    "She is depicted as a delusional, needy, childish, embarrassingly naïve, petulant and slightly bonkers bulimic, and he as a sour, resentful, cruel, nasty, poisonous, whiny, monstrous and ultimately loathsome piece of work", Morgan wrote.
    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Публикация от Stephen Kirwan (@letme_seewhaticando)

    Reports say the latest season of The Crown angered Prince William, who was shocked by how his parents had been presented in a false way.

    Morgan wrote that he would have felt the same if his family had been portrayed in such a manner and wondered why Prince Harry, who has repeatedly criticised the British press for writing false reports about his mother and then his wife Meghan Markle, has not criticised the show for its allegedly false portrayal of Princess Di and other members of the royal family.

    "In fact, far from being outraged by Netflix making a fortune by rubbishing the royals like this, his response has been to join his wife Meghan in striking their own massive multi-million-dollar deal with them. By doing so, Harry is literally accepting money made from humiliating his own family, especially his own mother whose experience with the press he constantly holds up to demand greater deference for his wife Meghan", the host of Good Morning Britain wrote.

    Morgan dubbed Prince Harry’s silence as well as his contract with Netflix a "stinky betrayal" and noted that the Duke of Sussex would have torn up the contract and apologised to his family if he had had some integrity left.

    At the beginning of September, it was reported that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle had signed a contract with the video-streaming service Netflix for their production company, which will create documentaries, feature films, scripted shows, and programmes for children. The Mirror cited an anonymous source as saying that the deal is worth $162 million.

    How Have Other Royals Reacted to The Crown?

    Reports say that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is actually a fan of the show. However, the monarch was allegedly upset by one episode of the show – SPOILER ALERT– where Prince Philip, her husband, called the young Prince Charles "bloody weak" for crying after being bullied.

    A senior courtier told the Daily Express that the scene depicted in the show "did not happen".

    “The Queen realises that many who watch The Crown take it as an accurate portrayal of the Royal Family and she cannot change that. But I can convey that she was upset by the way Prince Philip is depicted as being a father insensitive to his son’s wellbeing", the courtier said.

    Prince Philip himself reportedly said "don’t be ridiculous" when he was asked whether he had watched the show.

    Related:

    French Radio Mistakenly 'Kills' UK Queen, Pele, Brigitte Bardot, Others
    Prince Andrew ‘Highly Unlikely’ to Return to Public Life in the British Monarchy, Reports Suggest
    Tags:
    Prince Charles, Meghan Markle, Piers Morgan, Netflix, Prince Harry, UK royal family, Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Diana
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The photo Mars by Hong Kong photographer Kelvin Yuen, the winner of The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020.
    International Landscape Photographer of the Year Selects Best Snapshots of 2020
    MAGA Network
    MAGA Network
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse