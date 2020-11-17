Mouthwash or 'Bottle of Cheap Whisky'? Study on COVID-Killing Substance Leaves Netizens in Stitches

The research showed that over-the-counter mouthwash can reduce coronavirus levels in a patient’s saliva. Called The Virucidal Efficacy of Oral Rinse Components Against SARS-CoV-2 In Vitro, the report is still to be reviewed by the community of peer scientists.
Social media users have mocked the irony and voiced their disbelief following the announcement of the research results.
— Toe Knee* (@TonyOneill1987) November 17, 2020
— Gpoptosis (@Gpoptosis) November 17, 2020
I give it 5 hours before a certain someone asks if we can inject Listerine into our bodies...— Paul Schofield (@schofey27) November 17, 2020
All I can hear right now is the stampede to buy some Listerine. https://t.co/uLwcCTjiCj— James Melville (@JamesMelville) November 17, 2020
Listerine - sitting here for my early morning shite and guess who is watching over me.... pic.twitter.com/LWLpB9TbJa— 🐵monkey mayhem🙈 (@Smash_party69) November 17, 2020
Love the fact that the greatest minds on the planet have spent tens of billions researching Covid and it turns out we only had to gargle with Listerine to spank its arse😂😂— john graham (@spinnerjohn) November 17, 2020
Mouthwashes containing at least 0.07% cetypyridinium chloride (CPC) showed “promising signs” of being able to combat the virus, according to the Cardiff University study.
“Whilst these mouthwashes very effectively eradicate the virus in the laboratory, we’d to see if they work in patients and this is the point of our ongoing clinical study. It is important to point out the study won’t give us any direct evidence on viral transmission between patients, that would require a different type of study on a much larger scale. The ongoing clinical study will, however, show us how long any effects last, following a single administration of the mouthwash in patients with Covid-19,” leader of the study, Professor David Thomas from Cardiff University, said.
Researches who conducted the test in the lab setting used mouthwash brands such as Dentyl. Makers of Dentyl, Venture Life Group (VLG), provided information to the study but did not fund it. VLG is said to fund the next stage of research.
