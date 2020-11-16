UK Government Announces $16.1Mln in Funding for Research of SARS-CoV-2 Genome Structure

"The rising number of COVID-19 cases in the UK requires an expansion of the national SARS-CoV-2 genome sequencing capacity, to ensure that the benefits of using genome sequence data can be realised in a rapid and robust manner," the press release read.
The funds will be used to expand the whole genome sequencing of SARS-CoV-2 to assess how the virus spreads and evolves as the UK experiences a surge in the number of new cases of the coronavirus disease, according to the press release.
Since the start of the pandemic, more than 1.36 million cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the UK by the Department of Health and Social Care. The number of deaths reported in the UK that have COVID-19 on the death certificate currently stands at 61,648, according to department data.
On Sunday, public health officials in the United Kingdom registered 24,962 new positive tests for the coronavirus disease.
All comments
Show new comments (0)