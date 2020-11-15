Register
18:14 GMT15 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A general view of New Scotland Yard, the headquarters of the London Metropolitan Police Britain's for-most and largest police serviceFriday, Feb., 3, 2012

    Undercover Scotland Yard Officer May Have Had Sex With Her Surveillance Target, Claims Lawyer

    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    101
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106439/10/1064391069_0:133:2953:1794_1200x675_80_0_0_8c83eca1a20e6b59985267d68bc25ea0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202011151081174514-undercover-scotland-yard-officer-may-have-had-sex-with-her-surveillance-target-claims-lawyer/

    The officer was a member of the Special Demonstration Squad (SDS), which was formed in 1968 in order to infiltrate protest groups in the United Kingdom. The unit’s first operation was to carry out surveillance of groups demonstrating against the Vietnam War near the US Embassy in London.

    An undercover female Scotland Yard officer reportedly had sex with her spying target, said QC Rajiv Menon. He made the allegation during a hearing that was held on 13 November. The officer in question, who is now deceased, was named Helen Crampton. In 1968, Crampton infiltrated the Vietnam Solidarity Campaign (VSC) with another undercover officer, Joan Hillier.

    During Friday’s inquiry, Menon questioned Hillier.

    He asked: "To the best of your knowledge or belief, did your former colleague Helen Crampton have some kind of intimate relationship or go out with a member of the Notting Hill Vietnam Solidarity Campaign?”
    Hillier, who is now 80 years old, replied: "I don’t know the – of course I don’t know for certain, but I would say I doubt it very much".

    Menon then mentioned that he was privy to information about Helen Crampton’s possible intimate relationship with George Cochrane, a prominent British activist against the Vietnam War. 

    The inquiry into the Special Demonstration Squad and National Public Order Intelligence Unit, which replaced the SDS, was launched in 2014 by then-Home Secretary Theresa May. The investigation came in response to allegations that the Scotland Yard unit had investigated the family of Stephen Lawrence in order to find dirt on him. Lawrence was killed when he was 18 in a racially motivated attack.

    The inquiry is looking into how more than 100 undercover officers had spied on more than 1,000 political groups.

    Rajiv Menon, one of the lawyers representing the alleged victims of SDS officers, noted that if the allegation turns out to be true, it would be the "very first example of an officer of the SDS engaging in some form of intimate relationship with a member of a target organisation".

    Results at All Costs

    This is the second time that an undercover female Scotland Yard officer has been accused of sleeping with an activist during the operation. Lynn Watson, who spied on anti-war activists and environmentalists in Leeds between 2002 and 2008, is said to have had sex with an activist in a tent at a climate protest.

    More than a dozen male officers have been accused of starting sexual relationships with their targets during undercover operations. At least three men had children with women they met undercover.

    Last month it was reported that Scotland Yard had apologised and paid substantial compensation to a man who was fathered by an undercover officer. The officer, Bob Lambert, disappeared after the boy turned two years old. Lambert's son, who is referred to in the lawsuit as TBS, learned at the age of 26 that his father was not a left-wing protester, a revelation that he says resulted in psychiatric damage. Scotland Yard previously paid TBS’ mother, Jacqui, 425,000 pounds ($560,000) in compensation.

    Tags:
    Scotland Yard, United Kingdom, undercover agent, undercover police operative (UCO), Metropolitan Police
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Russian-Style Windsurfing in Freezing Cold Siberia
    Russian-Style Windsurfing in Freezing Cold Siberia
    MAGA Network
    MAGA Network
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse