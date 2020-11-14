Register
12:51 GMT14 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York, arrives to attend a church service at St Mary the Virgin Church in Hillington, Norfolk, eastern England, on January 19, 2020.

    Prince Andrew ‘Highly Unlikely’ to Return to Public Life in the British Monarchy, Reports Suggest

    © AFP 2020 / LINDSEY PARNABY
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/0e/1081166039_0:35:2555:1472_1200x675_80_0_0_aeed182fa926922feb086133fb830a74.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202011141081165970-prince-andrew-highly-unlikely-to-return-to-public-life-in-the-british-monarchy/

    There has been much talk over the past few months as to whether Prince Andrew would try to return to a more visible role in the monarchy following his involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. However, a number of royal insiders now appear to have put such speculation to bed.

    Prince Andrew is unlikely to return to his official duties in the British Monarchy following the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, a Royal Family source told the Daily Mail.

    As rumours continue to swirl that the disgraced British monarch may be attempting to set the stage for a return to public life, a palace insider reportedly said that, “I am not sure there will ever be an opportunity for him to return.”

    The Times reported at the end of October that Andrew was preparing to return to a public role in order to “serve his country.” 

    However, according to The Mail’s source, “this is as much about judgement shown over the issue, as the allegations themselves. Even if the duke were to resolve matters satisfactorily over [the Epstein scandal], there is still an issue about [his] lack of understanding over the seriousness of the situation and not accepting that the relationship [with Epstein] was wrong.”

    Andrew was forced to step down from his so-called official duties following a car crash interview in November 2019 with the BBC in which he tried to clear his name over his links with Epstein, but ended up generating widespread public anger over what many felt was a lack of remorse.

    In this file photo dated 7 September 2019, Britain's Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, attends a memorial ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation from Nazi German occupation in Bruges, Belgium
    © AP Photo / Olivier Matthys
    Lawyer for Epstein's Accusers Hopes Biden Admin Will Be 'More Aggressive' in Probing Prince Andrew
    Andrew fell from grace when it was revealed last year that he had links with billionaire financier pedophile, Jeffrey Epstein, who killed himself in a New York prison cell in July 2019 while awaiting trial on charges of child sex trafficking. Andrew has been accused by one of Epstein’s victims, Virginia Giuffre, of having sex with her when she was only 17 years old.

    The 60-year-old monarch has consistently denied the charges levelled against him and has claimed that he cannot remember even meeting Ms. Giuffre, despite the two being photographed together at one of Epstein’s London properties. Calls have been made by the Federal Bureau of Investigation for Andrew to go to the United States to face questioning over his relationship with Mr. Epstein.

    Speaking about reports suggesting Andrew may try to reclaim his role in the British Monarchy, another royal insider told The Mail that, “the reality ... is that there is no negotiation of a new role, and there never will be, as there could never be a version of representation that could work.” Another person close to the royals said that, “this just isn’t even on the agenda or being discussed in any way."

    Tags:
    UK royal family, Jeffrey Epstein, Prince Andrew
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Dancers Mariah Rivera (L) and Ashton Bray take a curtain call during the Fantasy show at Luxor Hotel & Casino on 9 November 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
    This Week in Pictures: 7 - 13 November
    MAGA Network
    MAGA Network
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse