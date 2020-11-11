Videos: Man Detained in London After Vehicle Collides With Police Station

A vehicle reportedly drove into the station office at Edmonton Police Station in North London, Metropolitan police said on Wednesday.
One person was detained in connection with the incident. London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade are also working at the scene.
#Edmonton: Police in North London are responding to a major incident after a vehicle was reportedly driven into a police station in Edmonton. A cordon has been put in place.— I.E.N. (@BreakingIEN) November 11, 2020
pic.twitter.com/lIJaAb7IzU
According to a witness at the scene, who shared a video online, the man was trying to set the street near the police station on fire but he was arrested.
Car rammed into Edmonton police station in North London. Man then seen to set fire to the street outside, before being detained by officers.pic.twitter.com/tl16cndRmr— Michael Matthews (@mmatthewswriter) November 11, 2020
There has been no further information on whether anyone was injured in the incident, or concerning the possible motives of the perpetrator.
