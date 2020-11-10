Register
22:10 GMT11 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A woman walks over Westminster Bridge during the second coronavirus lockdown in London, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. Britain's lockdown will run until at least Dec. 2., shuttering restaurants, hairdressers and clothing stores.

    UK Coronavirus Weekly Death Toll Surpasses 1,000 For First Time Since June Spike

    © AP Photo / Frank Augstein
    UK
    Get short URL
    1421
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/0a/1081119650_0:235:2875:1852_1200x675_80_0_0_637564077ff3aaddb3ad0927f2691ae6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202011101081119687-uk-coronavirus-weekly-death-toll-surpasses-1000-for-first-time-since-june-spike/

    Although Pfizer has confirmed that the company’s coronavirus vaccine is more than 90% effective, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday "there’s a long way to go" before the jabs will be available to Britons, adding that nationwide lockdown restrictions are needed in order to curb the growth in coronavirus cases.

    As a second lockdown was announced on 31 October, the Office for National Statistics confirmed that the COVID-19 weekly death toll in England and Wales totalled 1,379 in the final week of October, exceeding 1,000 for the first time since June.

    © REUTERS / Simon Dawson
    UK PM Johnson Faces Backbench Revolt if He Pushes for COVID Lockdown Extension

    By the end of June, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the UK was 284,799. Over the last four months, this number has increased dramatically, reaching 1,213,363 confirmed cases last week. During the last seven days, the UK has registered 159,502 people testing positive and 2,385 deaths.

    On Monday, the UK prime minister held a press conference to give a lockdown update. Johnson announced that thousands of rapid COVID-19 tests are now being distributed across the UK and that the first vaccine could be rolled out before Christmas. At the same time, the prime minister dropped a hint of doubt over the Pfizer vaccine as a solution to the situation.

    "We cannot rely on the news about a vaccine as a solution” in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, Johnson told a virtual press briefing at Downing Street. "It would be a mistake to slacken our resolve in fighting the virus", the prime minister said.

    In the wake of another coronavirus spike, Boris Johnson continues to defend his initiative to introduce a second lockdown, asking people to "stay home, protect the NHS and save lives".  Despite coming under fire from both sides in the Parliament, Johnson insists that such measures are mostly needed.

    "And in this country alas as across much of Europe the virus is spreading even faster than the reasonable worst-case scenario of our scientific advisers", Johnson said in a speech on 31 October. The prime minister also apologised for the impact of the coronavirus measures on businesses and said he was under no illusions about how difficult the lockdown would be for the people involved.  

    The second lockdown will last from 5 November until 2 December. Under the new regulations, all non-essential shops, leisure, and entertainment venues will be closed. As for the other restrictions, people are not allowed to travel internationally or within the UK.  

    Tags:
    death toll, lockdown, pandemic, coronavirus, COVID-19, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Stop the Steal: Trump Supporters Call for Vote Recounts as They Rally Across US
    Election Limbo
    Election Limbo
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse