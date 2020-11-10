Register
22:10 GMT11 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    People sit talking near the statue of Winston Churchill and the scaffolded Houses of Parliament and the Elizabeth Tower, known as Big Ben, shrouded in fog, on the first day of Britain's second lockdown designed to save its health care system from being overwhelmed by people with coronavirus, in London, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020

    UK Will ‘Never Be Great Power Again’: Ex-Prime Minister Major Slams Government Over Brexit Handling

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    12153
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/0a/1081116595_0:176:3072:1904_1200x675_80_0_0_0975843d2be32717574290c96ccf6762.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202011101081118377-uk-will-never-be-great-power-again-ex-prime-minister-major-slams-government-over-brexit-handling/

    Late last week, Lord Falconer, UK Labour's shadow attorney general, warned of the risk of the country turning into “the international outsider” if projected US President-elect Joe Biden takes office.

    In a speech in London on Tuesday, former UK Prime Minister John Major lashed out at the Brexit project, arguing that Britain is "no longer a great power" and "will never be so again".

    "Our hefty international influence rested on our history and reputation, buttressed by our membership of the European Union and our close alliance with the United States. Suddenly, we are no longer an irreplaceable bridge between Europe and America”, Major claimed.

    He predicted that on 1 January 2020 Brexit may be even more brutal than anyone expected” due to the UK's negotiating "inflexibility", which in turn may result in a “less prosperous” future for the UK.

    "We are a top second-rank power but, over the next half century – however well we perform – our small size and population makes it likely we will be passed by the growth of other, far larger, countries”, the ex-prime minister asserted.

    Major also lambasted the government over their Internal Market Bill, adding that “for the first time in our long history ministers have proposed legislation giving them powers to break the law”.

    Former British Prime Minister John Major attends the National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph, amid the coronavirus pandemic, in London, Britain November 8, 2020
    © REUTERS / Chris Jackson/Pool
    Former British Prime Minister John Major attends the National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph, amid the coronavirus pandemic, in London, Britain November 8, 2020

    “This is a slippery slope down which no democratic government should ever travel”, he claimed, in an apparent nod to a bill that aims to give the government more power over devolved areas, including Northern Ireland in the EU's Customs Union in order to prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland.

    The cabinet earlier admitted that the legislation may ride roughshod over the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement, in a statement that prompted heated debate within the governing Conservative Party, as well as harsh criticism from the UK opposition and the EU.

    Major’s grim predictions for the future of Britain came after Lord Falconer, Labour's shadow attorney general, asserted in an interview with Sky News late last week that the government is "in a big hole" over the Internal Market Bill, and that the UK’s global clout may be affected by the possible US presidency of Joe Biden.

    “What on earth is the point of making the United Kingdom an international pariah, just at the moment a [potential] new president of the United States emerges saying, not only do I want the British government to comply with the [Brexit-related] Northern Ireland protocol, but I want a law-abiding world?" Lord Falconer asked.

    He spoke after Biden declared himself president-elect on Saturday, even though the official results of the 3 November US election have yet to be announced. Incumbent President Donald Trump refused to concede defeat and has claimed that the election race is “far from over”, initiating a legal battle against what he describes as illegal votes.

    EU, UK in Post-Brexit Trade Talks

    Meanwhile, hopes for an imminent post-Brexit trade deal between the UK and the EU evaporated last Tuesday, when the European Commission said the two sides had not yet found a deal on sharing access to fishing waters and markets.

    FILE PHOTO: Supporters sail ahead of protests, staged by fishermen and fishing communities from the campaign group 'Fishing for Leave' in ports across the country, against Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit transition deal, in Hastings, Britain April 8, 2018
    © REUTERS / PETER NICHOLLS
    Brexit Trade Deal: UK is Open to a Sensible Fishing Compromise, Environment Secretary Says
    Fishing-related issues remain a sticking point in the UK-EU Brexit trade negotiations as most of the catch from British waters goes to the bloc.

    However, since Britain officially withdrew from the EU in January, it refuses to maintain the status quo, despite Brussels' wish to continue enjoying access to UK fisheries. Still, both sides hope to clinch a trade deal in the next three weeks in the run-up to the end of the Brexit transition period on 31 December.

    Related:

    UK Businesses Urge London, Brussels to Reach Post-Brexit Trade Deal Ahead of Final Talks
    Brexit: Farage Says UK Should ‘Just Leave’ with No Deal after ‘Four Years of Agony’
    Johnson Allegedly to Use No-Deal Brexit Threat to Force Macron on Fisheries at EU Talks
    EU Aims to Seal Post-Brexit Deal Despite COVID-19 Complications, German FM Says
    Tags:
    talks, deal, EU, Brexit, Sir John Major, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Stop the Steal: Trump Supporters Call for Vote Recounts as They Rally Across US
    Election Limbo
    Election Limbo
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse