Register
12:21 GMT08 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this Jan. 10, 2017 file photo, British Army chief General Nick Carter makes a speech during the launch of the army's leadership doctrine at the BT Tower in central London

    There's a 'Real Risk' of Third World War Being Unleashed, Top UK General Claims

    © AP Photo / Steve Parsons/PA, File
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    340
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106637/04/1066370443_0:250:3370:2145_1200x675_80_0_0_07f50a717e8d28f032a0b873e031c195.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202011081081092743-theres-a-real-risk-of-third-world-war-being-unleashed-top-uk-general-claims/

    The 2nd of September marked the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War, the deadliest military conflict in history. The war claimed the lives of at least 70 million people across the globe.

    In an interview with Sky News, the UK's Chief of the Defence Staff, General Sir Nick Carter has warned that the global economic meltdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic may lead to new security threats which, in turn, may spark a new world war.

    He argued in the Sunday interview that people across the globe are "living at a moment in time where the world is a very uncertain and anxious place", adding that he thinks "the real risk we have, with quite a lot of regional conflicts that are going on at the moment, is you could see escalation lead to miscalculation and that is a thing I think we have to guard against".

    The general described an escalation as something that means that more people and weaponry “perhaps get involved and before you can contain it, it leads the sides ending up in a full-blown war”.

    Carter recalled that escalation was in place before both world wars last century and that it resulted in a "miscalculation which ultimately led to war at a scale we would hopefully never see again".

    UK Chief of General Staff Gen. Nick Carter (File)
    © CC0
    UK Chief of General Staff Gen. Nick Carter (File)

    Asked whether he means the threat of a third world war is real, the general pointed out, "I am saying it's a risk and I think we need to be conscious of those risks".

    Separately, the chief of the defence staff gave his thoughts about the future of the UK's military, saying that it may be comprised of both human soldiers and remotely controlled machines in the decades to come.

    "I mean, I suspect we could have an army of 120,000, of which 30,000 might be robots [in the 2030s], who knows?", Carter said.

    The interview comes a few months after the international community commemorated the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII, the world's bloodiest military conflict in which at least 70 million people, including about 40 million civilians, perished.

    Soviet and British infantrymen walks shoulder to shoulder in Iran, 1941
    © CC0
    Military Alliance During WWII Reminds of Importance of Joining Efforts Today, Putin, Johnson Say
    Commemorative events were held amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic which has already damaged the global economy and forced a spate of developed countries in Europe to re-introduce national COVID-19 lockdowns.

    As of Saturday, the number of confirmed cases had soared to more than 49.2 million worldwide, with over 1.2 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

    Related:

    Putin on 75th Anniversary of WWII: Shared Responsibility to History and Future
    Putin is 'Showing Restraint': Why Russian President Could Have Written WWII Article in Harsher Tone
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    US Admiral Davidson Calls China ‘Strategic Threat’ in WWII Victory Anniversary Address
    Japan Vows Commitment to ‘Never Repeat Tragedy of War’ on Anniversary of WWII Surrender
    Tags:
    COVID-19, coronavirus, meltdown, economy, world, war, WWII, Nick Carter, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Where the Heavens Meet the Earth: Most Breathtaking Sights of Russia
    Where the Heavens Meet the Earth: Most Breathtaking Sights of Russia
    Social Media Standoff
    Social Media Standoff
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse