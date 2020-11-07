Register
15:26 GMT07 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Brexit: Irish PM's Non-Denial of EU Plot to Block Flights if UK Doesn't Cave on Trade

    © REUTERS / JOHANNA GERON
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/07/1081082176_0:0:3177:1788_1200x675_80_0_0_9d74ab5fad2aacfe0468b5b78bb0a306.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202011071081081911-brexit-irish-pms-non-denial-of-eu-plot-to-block-flights-if-uk-doesnt-cave-on-trade/

    US Northern Ireland envoy Mick Mulvaney said Ireland's Foreign Minister told him Brussels would use the threats of a block on airline flights to force Westminster and Dublin to impose a 'hard border' in case of a no-deal Brexit.

    Ireland's prime minister has dodged the question of whether Brussels would block airline flights from the UK if Downing Street doesn't give in to its demands.

    Taoiseach Micheal Martin was forced to answer to revelations by US President Donald Trump's Northern Ireland envoy Mick Mulvaney, that Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney had told him the EU could "make life very difficult" for flag carrier British Airways if it does not get its way.

    "I haven't heard that being discussed at EU council meetings, not even on the fringes of those meetings," Martin told Sky News on Saturday, referring to the council of member states' heads of government. "I have attended some key EU Brexit meetings now and my discussions with Michel Barnier, Europe is very focused on the intensive negotiations that have been underway for quite a few weeks."

    Barnier represents the European Commission, which is locked in last-ditch talks for a trade deal with the UK before the Brexit transition period ends on December 31. The European Council is not directly involved, but member states can veto the deal.

    Speaking at a virtual conference of think-tank the Institute of International and European Affairs (IIEA) in Dublin on Thursday, Mulvaney said he had asked Coveney if Brussels would punich the Republic of Ireland with trade restrictions if it refused to impose a 'hard border' with Northern Ireland in case of a no-deal Brexit.

    Such a border could be ruled a breach of the Good Friday Agreement that ended decades of sectarian terrorism in the North. But some claim keeping the flow of largely agricultural goods across the land border unregulated could be a 'back door' for avoiding EU import tariffs.

    "There's much larger more powerful levers the Europeans could pull under those circumstances than a border across the island of Ireland," Coveney replied.

    "The example he gave was commercial aviation. Which gets to the British in some place which is a little bit closer to home perhaps in a larger economic impact," Mulvaney said.

    "What I took away from the meeting was that British Airways continues to want to fly from London to the continent, and if the Europeans got really, really upset, they could make BA's life very difficult."

    A spokesman for Coveney did not deny the minister made the comments to Mulvaney, but only insisted they were "not a threat".

    Coveney and Mulvaney had a “wide-ranging discussion which included EU and UK interdependence beyond and despite Brexit," the spokesman said. "It was in that context that aviation was discussed and not as a threat.”

    In 2018 Coveney's Fine Gael party leader threatened to block UK flights over the Republic of Ireland if the UK did not agree to the 'backstop' proposal to keep Northern Ireland within the EU's Customs Union. The UK's Internal market bill, now close to being passed by Parliament, would tear up the backstop deal if there is no trade agreement. 

    Mulvaney's revelations came amid speculation by political pundits that US Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden would seek to punish the UK over Brexit - if he is handed the keys to the White House in the ongoing election dispute.

    Trevor Kavanagh, political editor of The Sun newspaper, wrote this week that Biden was "an avowed supporter of “ever-closer” EU political and monetary union — ­ exactly the reason the EU is tearing itself to shreds."

    "We will be once more at the 'back of the queue' for favours," Kavanagh warned, referring to ex-Presidnet barack Obama's 2016 threat. "Forget about a swift and lucrative trade deal with the wealthiest nation on Earth."

    In a sign that there was yet to be significant progress in post-Brexit trade talks, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said once again on Friday there was "a deal to be done" in the next 10 days - but that the UK was ready for a no-deal Brexit and trade with the EU on World Trade Organisation terms as Australia does.

    "But obviously that depends on our friends and partners across the Channel," Johnson said. "I think there is a deal to be done, if they want to do it. If not, the country is, of course, very well prepared. As I have said before, we can do very well with on Australian terms, if that is what we have to go for."

    A flotilla of fishing boats sail by the Gateshead Millennium bridge
    © AP Photo / Owen Humphreys
    Widespread Trade Disruption Likely on UK-EU Border After Brexit, Audit Office Report Says
    The talks have been deadlocked for months over EU demands that its own European Court of Justice rule on any disputes under the deal, that the UK abide by Brussels regulations to ensure a "level playing field" on competition, and that fishing boats from EU nations continue to take three-quarters of the catch from UK waters.  

    On Saturday, British chief negotiator Lord David Frost tweeted that Johnson had updated EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on the talks, saying there were still "significant difference" on fisheries and the level playing field. 

    Related:

    UK PM Johnson Says Brexit Decision 'Entirely Separate' From US Election Result
    UK Gov’t Must Ditch Withdrawal Treaty if They’re Serious About Brexit, Pundit Says
    'We'll Campaign for Reform': Farage Touts Brexit Party Rebranding as Part of Anti-Lockdown Movement
    UK-US Talks on Post-Brexit Trade Agreement to Move Forward After US Election, British Gov't Says
    Brexit Trade Talks: EU Commission Says No Solution Reached With Britain on Fisheries
    Tags:
    US Election 2020, Mick Mulvaney, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Ursula von der Leyen, Michel Barnier, Boris Johnson, United Kingdom, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, European Union (EU)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Guy Fawkes vs Quarantine: Million Mask March Held in London as People Protest Against Lockdown
    Guy Fawkes vs Quarantine: Million Mask March Held in London as People Protest Against Lockdown
    Social Media Standoff
    Social Media Standoff
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse