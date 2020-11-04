Register
18:33 GMT04 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    People, some wearing masks, queue outside a John Lewis branch, in London, Thursday, 16 July 2020. Unemployment across the UK has held steady during the coronavirus lockdown as a result of a government salary support scheme, but there are clear signals emerging that job losses will skyrocket over coming months.

    UK Facing Double-Dip Recession as Second Lockdown Cripples Services Demand

    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0c/1080146251_0:158:3360:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_fba0ac0d952807764dd652a5cec57295.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202011041080997653-uk-facing-double-dip-recession-as-second-lockdown-cripples-services-demand/

    As the United Kingdom heads into its second national lockdown amid rising cases of coronavirus, analysts warn of a serious long-term economic effect as demand in the services and hospitality sector collapses.

    Britain is heading for a double-dip recession this winter, according to new data indicating sluggish economic activity in the UK’s dominant services sector in October.

    The IHS Markit/Cips monthly survey of the services sector released on Wednesday shows that the UK's post-lockdown recovery throughout the summer stalled last month, leading to increased demands of the Bank of England (BoE) to increase stimulus when officials convene later this week.

    The IHS Markit report describes months of collapsing consumer confidence, which has been consistent with rising Covid-19 cases, as leading to a slashing in demand for hospitality hubs such as hotels and restaurants, and the recent introduction of the the "tiered" lockdown systems led to a halting of many across the UK returning to their workplaces.

    The purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for the services sector – which encompasses accounts for three-quarters of economic activity and covers various industries including retail, hospitality, and financial services – fell from 56.1 in September to 51.4 in October, below the estimated consensus of City analysts of 52.3. Manufacturing, which is included in the composite PMI, dropped to 52.1, from 56.5 in September.

    ​IHS’s economics director Tim Moore said that the data, which was recorded at 12 and 28 October and before the second lockdown, indicated that the economy is "on course for a double-dip recession this winter and a far more challenging path to recovery in 2021”.

    Britain saw the first recession this year in the first six months because there were two successive quarters of negative growth. If a second were to take place that would make it a “double-dip”.

    Employment across the services sector declined for the eighth month in a row, and customer-facing service providers, hotel workers specifically, restaurants and catering, experienced a slump. New orders also declined for the first time since June, according to the PMI report.

    “A lack of forward bookings in parts of the economy most affected by lockdown measures led to widespread reports of redundancies and another sharp fall in total employment numbers during October,” Moore said.

    Samuel Tombs, the chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, described the Markit survey as suggesting that the national recovery experienced during the summer "essentially ground to a halt in October".

    He said the economic impact would materialise through low GDP growth, which will be 8% below the pre-Covid peak at the end of 2020.

    Tombs said that October marked a turning point and the steep decline in public and private transport use alongside a drop in demand for discretionary consumer services led to a wider economic obstruction.

    “The second wave of COVID-19 is the obvious driver of the slowdown, though the recovery likely would have decelerated anyway, given that pent-up demand after the first lockdown ended temporarily pushed activity in the consumer services sector above its sustainable level over the summer", he said.

    Chief economic adviser to the EY Item Club, Howard Archer, said there is "little doubt" that a second national lockdown would cause the economy to collapse again in the fourth quarter by an "appreciable amount".

    The initial forecast from the EY Item Club predicts a GDP contraction of between 5 and 8 per cent in the fourth quarter.

    ​The BoE monetary policy committee is set to meet on Thursday to discuss a fresh financial injection to stimulate the economy. Though this was considered unlikely a few weeks ago, a majority of City analysts predict a £100bn increase in quantitative easing (QE) would be issued to reverse the dire market outlook.

    Tags:
    United Kingdom, depression, economic crisis, Recession
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Biden supporter carries an American flag across the parking lot where US presidential nominee for the Democrats, Joe Biden, will hold his 2020 US presidential election night event as a drive-in rally because of coronavirus restrictions, in Wilmington, Delaware, US, 3 November 2020.
    Between Voting and Protesting: Election Day in the United States
    Snail Mail Fail
    Snail Mail Fail
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse