UK PM Boris Johnson Takes Questions From MPs Ahead of Second COVID-19 Lockdown in England

The British Parliament comes to you live as Prime Minister Boris Johnson is taking questions from MPs on Wednesday, 4 November.
This question-and-answer session comes as the second national lockdown is due to take effect across England on Thursday after a parliamentary vote, and in the wake of the US presidential election.
In October, Boris Johnson outlined a three-tiered lockdown system for England: the "medium", "high" and "very high" alert levels. At present England is preparing for pubs, restaurants, gyms and non-essential shops to remain closed for four weeks from 5 November. However, schools, colleges and universities will be allowed to remain open.
