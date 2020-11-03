‘Keeping His Head Down?’ Suspended Ex-Labour Boss Corbyn Reportedly Hides Away on Isle of Wight

Ex-Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn was earlier suspended from the party for comments he made following the publication of a report by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) into allegations of anti-Semitism.

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was reportedly seen getting a ferry to a hotel on the Isle of Wight despite residing in a Tier 2 area in London, where travel to lower-risk areas amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is discouraged, writes The Sun.

Corbyn and his wife, Laura Alvarez, reported to be staying at a four-star hotel in Shanklins, were spotted dining at an Italian restaurant, reported the outlet.

The former Labour party boss, who was previously suspended from the party over his statements in the wake of an anti-Semitism report by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC), was also said to have gone jogging over the weekend, with a local cited as saying:

“He must have just wanted a break. But he was having to keep his head down. The island is a strong Tory area.”

‘Shamed’ Ex-Labour Boss

Earlier, Jeremy Corbyn’s successor Sir Keir Starmer urged him to “reflect” on his claim that the scale of Labour’s anti-Semitism problem had been “dramatically overstated for political reasons”.

Speaking to the BBC’s Andrew Marr, Starmer said that people wanted “an honest recognition of the problem”.

“He should accept the failings, apologise and move forwards. It’s pretty clear across the Labour movement most people think he is completely in the wrong place on this,” said Keir Starmer.

Jeremy Corbyn, who stood down as Labour leader in April, was suspended from the party pending investigation for his words in response to the publication of a report by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC). The group claimed it had found evidence that under his leadership a significant number of complaints related to anti-Semitism failed to be investigated, and that there was political interference in the handling of such complaints.

© AP Photo / Matt Dunham Jeremy Corbyn (left) and Keir Starmer

Allegations of anti-Semitism had plagued Jeremy Corbyn’s tenure. Corbyn had admitted the existence of anti-Semitism in the Labour Party "as there is throughout society", but added that "the scale of the problem was also dramatically overstated for political reasons" by his opponents.

In a subsequent tweet he said it was wrong to deny there was a problem with anti-Semitism in Labour.

‘Medical and Moral Disaster’

As on Monday the UK recorded 18,950 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the country faced a "medical and moral disaster" unless tough action was taken to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Johnson told MPs, set to vote on the plans in the Commons on Wednesday, that there was "no alternative" to a national lockdown, due to begin on Thursday.

Most businesses including non-essential shops, pubs, and restaurants - except for take-aways - will close until the start of December. Schools and universities will remain open, with work on construction sites continuing.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accused the PM of a "catastrophic failure of leadership" over the pandemic during a speech at the Confederation of British Industry conference, as experts of the fallout from the second lockdown on the British economy.

© REUTERS / JOHN SIBLEY A woman wearing a face mask walks past graffiti, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in central London Britain October 15, 2020

Earlier, Boris Johnson unveiled the three tier system levels of medium, high and very high on 12 October, in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tier 1, or the medium level, means gatherings of over 6 people are banned and a 10 p.m. closing time for pubs. Tier 2, or the high alert, prohibits citizens from mixing with other households indoors. And tier 3, or 'very high' alert level means the strictest measures, including a ban on mixing between households and closure of all pubs and bars.