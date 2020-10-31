British PM Johnson Announces Four-Week COVID Lockdown for UK

Most workplaces including on-essential shops, pubs, cafes and non-takeaway restaurants will close from Thursday under the new four-week nationwide lockdown, but schools and universities will stay open.

The UK will go into a four-week national lockdown from Thursday to prevent the National Health Service from being overwhelmed by COVID-19 infections.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson made the announcement at a Downing Street press conference on Saturday evening.

Without drastic action, "For the first time in our lives the NHS might not be there for us and our families" Johnson warned, as doctors and nurses would have to take decisions about who receives the highest levels of care.

Most businesses including non-essential shops, pubs and restaurants - except for take-aways - will close, but schools and universities would stay open and work on construction sites can continue.

But Supermarkets will still be able to sell 'non-essential' goods, including toys and electronics in the run-up to Christmas - unlike under the controversial 17-day 'firebreak' lockdown ordered by the Welsh government.

Government Chief Scientific Advisor Sir Patrick Vallance told the Downing Street press conference that if the current trend of hospital admissions continued, within six weeks they would exceed the peak during the first lockdown this spring.

And he said the reproduction rate - or R-rate - was well over one, meaning the number of cases would increase exponentially.

"No responsible prime minister could ignore the message of those figures," Johnson said.

"No-one wants to be imposing these kinds of measures anywhere", he added, noting the effects on businesses and on individual mental health. But he stressed that weekly death tolls could hit 7,000, and even in the South-West, which has been largely spared during the pandemic, hospitals could run out of capacity in weeks.

Earlier this week the makeshift 'Nightingale Hospital' in Manchester - one of nine such facilities nationwide - was reopened to accept non-COVID patients.

Johnson said Parliament would vote on the measures on Wednesday, in line with earlier assurances following a rebuke to the Prime Minister from House of Commons Speaker sir Lindsay Hoyle.

The PM originally planned to unveil new measures in response to a spike in cases on Monday, but was forced to bring the press conference forward after the plans were leaked to the media on Friday.

The change in policy from the current three-tier system of region-by-region and city-by-city graded restrictions was prompted by fears of the National Health Service (NHS) being overwhelmed by a combination of a new coronavirus surge and the annual winter flu season.

The lockdown would override the current three-tier system, but that could be reinstated to bring some areas out of lockdown sooner than others.

Earlier on Saturday Tory backbench MP Steve Baker, a leading Brexiteer and lockdown-sceptic, visited Johnson at 10 Downing Street along with "three scientists and a data analyst" on Saturday afternoon for a briefing. Asked by reporters later if there would be a new lockdown, he replied: "The truth is there's more nuance than that here."

"The prime minister's got very, very difficult choices to make, and I would encourage all members of the public and MPs to listen extremely carefully to what the prime minister says today and over coming days," Baker added.

This week Professor Calum Semple, a member of the government's SAGE advisory committee of doctors and scientists, insisted "For the naysayers that don't believe in a second wave, there is a second wave."

"And unlike the first wave, where we had a national lockdown which protected huge swathes of society, this outbreak is now running riot across all age groups."

But former Times editor Andrew Neil pointed out that infection rates were only rising for over-45s.

Sky News interviewed a tearful shopkeeper in Great Torrington, in the north of Devon, where there were no more than five coronavirus cases in the whole town. "Not the whole country. They should've kept people in their own units and their own counties. It's just bad," she sobbed, expressing frustration that small high-street businesses would have to close while out-of-town superstores served hundreds of customers at once.