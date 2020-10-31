Register
19:24 GMT31 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    British PM Johnson Announces Four-Week COVID Lockdown for UK

    © REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLS
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/1f/1080939727_0:0:2920:1643_1200x675_80_0_0_1eaf158c3ad3f3f924faae7916359360.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202010311080939707-british-pm-johnson-announces-four-week-covid-lockdown-for-uk/

    Most workplaces including on-essential shops, pubs, cafes and non-takeaway restaurants will close from Thursday under the new four-week nationwide lockdown, but schools and universities will stay open.

    The UK will go into a four-week national lockdown from Thursday to prevent the National Health Service from being overwhelmed by COVID-19 infections.

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson made the announcement at a Downing Street 

    Without drastic action, "For the first time in our lives the NHS might not be there for us and our families" Johnson warned, as doctors and nurses would have to take decisions about who receives the highest levels of care.

    Most businesses including non-essential shops, pubs and restaurants - except for take-aways - will close, but schools and universities would stay open and work on construction sites can continue.

    But Supermarkets will still be able to sell 'non-essential' goods, including toys and electronics in the run-up to Christmas - unlike under the controversial 17-day 'firebreak' lockdown ordered by the Welsh government.

    Government Chief Scientific Advisor Sir Patrick Vallance told the Downing Street press conference that if the current trend of hospital admissions continued, within six weeks they would exceed the peak during the first lockdown this spring.

    And he said the reproduction rate - or R-rate - was well over one, meaning the number of cases would increase exponentially. 

    "No responsible prime minister could ignore the message of those figures," Johnson said. 

    "No-one wants to be imposing these kinds of measures anywhere", he added, noting the effects on businesses and on individual mental health. But he stressed that weekly death tolls could hit 7,000, and even in the South-West, which has been largely spared during the pandemic, hospitals could run out of capacity in weeks.

    Earlier this week the makeshift 'Nightingale Hospital' in Manchester - one of nine such facilities nationwide - was reopened to accept non-COVID patients.

    Johnson said Parliament would vote on the measures on Wednesday, in line with earlier assurances following a rebuke to the Prime Minister from House of Commons Speaker sir Lindsay Hoyle.

    The PM originally planned to unveil new measures in response to a spike in cases on Monday, but was forced to bring the press conference forward after the plans were leaked to the media on Friday.

    The change in policy from the current three-tier system of region-by-region and city-by-city graded restrictions was prompted by fears of the National Health Service (NHS) being overwhelmed by a combination of a new coronavirus surge and the annual winter flu season.

    The lockdown would override the current three-tier system, but that could be reinstated to bring some areas out of lockdown sooner than others. 

    Earlier on Saturday Tory backbench MP Steve Baker, a leading Brexiteer and lockdown-sceptic, visited Johnson at 10 Downing Street along with "three scientists and a data analyst" on Saturday afternoon for a briefing. Asked by reporters later if there would be a new lockdown, he replied: "The truth is there's more nuance than that here."

    "The prime minister's got very, very difficult choices to make, and I would encourage all members of the public and MPs to listen extremely carefully to what the prime minister says today and over coming days," Baker added.

    This week Professor Calum Semple, a member of the government's SAGE advisory committee of doctors and scientists, insisted "For the naysayers that don't believe in a second wave, there is a second wave."

    "And unlike the first wave, where we had a national lockdown which protected huge swathes of society, this outbreak is now running riot across all age groups."

    But former Times editor Andrew Neil pointed out that infection rates were only rising for over-45s.

    Sky News interviewed a tearful shopkeeper in Great Torrington, in the north of Devon, where there were no more than five coronavirus cases in the whole town. "Not the whole country. They should've kept people in their own units and their own counties. It's just bad," she sobbed, expressing frustration that small high-street businesses would have to close while out-of-town superstores served hundreds of customers at once.

    Related:

    'We Needed to Act': Situation in Greater Manchester Was 'Serious & Deteriorating', UK Minister Says
    Anti-Lockdown Activist Climbs Big Ben Scaffolding to Put Up Giant 'No Tier 3' Banner
    Conservative MPs Want Boris Johnson to Present ‘Clear Roadmap’ Out of Lockdown
    Tags:
    lockdown, United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Party Hard: European Nightlife During Coronavirus Pandemic
    Party Hard: European Nightlife During Coronavirus Pandemic
    Snail Mail Fail
    Snail Mail Fail
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse