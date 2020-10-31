Register
31 October 2020
    Members of Britain's Royal family from left, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Princess Eugenie, Queen Elizabeth II, background Timothy Laurence, Princess Beatrice, Prince Philip, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William watch a fly past as they appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, after attending the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London, Saturday, June 17, 2017

    UK Royal Family Banned From Singing National Anthem on Armistice Day Under COVID-19 Rules

    For some, government bans on singing patriotic songs on national holidays is another piece of evidence that COVID-19 restrictions have gone too far. UK government guidelines say that people should avoid “shouting and raising voices” as well as “playing instruments that are blown” as this could increase the risk of transmission through “droplets.”

    Members of the British Royal Family and the Armed Forces will be prohibited from singing the national anthem when they congregate at Westminster to mark Armistice Day as part of a broader government ban on “communal singing,” according to The Daily Mail. 

    Reportedly, government rules on COVID-19 will mean that singing at the events, other than by a socially distanced choir, will not be allowed “because of the potential for increased risk of transmission from aerosol or droplets.”

    Armistice day is held every year on 11 November to mark the armistice agreement signed between the Allies of World War I and Germany marking the cessation of hostilities in the Western Front. The UK has honoured its war dead on this day since the first event was held on 11 November, 1919.

    According to The Mail, the move to silence the singing has been slammed as “farcical” by a number of veterans groups.

    Palace Expected Prince Harry to Marry 'Nice Girl' But Got 'Bombshell' Meghan Instead - Royal Expert
    Former Conservative Party leader, Ian Duncan Smith, said, “if the Government and the British Legion limit Remembrance Sunday to the point that it becomes pointless, then we have to ask ourselves: what did they die for?”

    Reportedly, the ban on singing the national anthem, God Save the Queen, had initially included the main event at the Cenotaph, where the Queen and members of the Royal Family, as well as political party leaders, are traditionally in attendance and lay wreaths at the foot of the monument. However, fearing public anger against the prevention of the Royal Family from signing God Save the Queen in front of the Queen herself, the government has now reportedly lifted the exemption on the event at the Cenotaph.

    Moreover, members of the public will be prevented from attending this years events, as has always been the case, and the police will instead stand up large screen at either end of Whitehall in order to prevent people from trying to get close to the actual event.

    COVID-19, UK royal family
