17:06 GMT29 October 2020
    Scottish Pubs to Reopen Without Alcohol as Sturgeon Reveals New 5-Tier Coronavirus System

    UK
    Following the introduction of the three tier coronavirus restrictions in England, the Scottish government has announced its five tier system which will be brought in on a regional level depending on the geographical severity of the outbreak.

    First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has revealed which areas of Scotland will be placed under each tier in the new coronavirus restrictions system.

    Currently, no areas of Scotland will fall under level four - the highest in the country's new five-tier system. The Scottish government had been considering putting both North and South Lanarkshire under the most stringent regulations, however.

    "Lanarkshire has a high number of cases and test positivity and a high number of patients in hospital and ICU", the First Minister said. "However, there is evidence in recent days that the situation is stabilising. That is undoubtedly down to the compliance and sacrifices of local people".

    Sturgeon has now confirmed they will both be placed into level three instead, alongside the entire central belt, which includes Glasgow and Edinburgh, and Dundee. Most of the country will be placed under level two.

    ​Ms Sturgeon urged anyone living in a level three area not to leave their council area except for "essential reasons" such as work, exercise, essential shopping, or healthcare purposes.

    Level three will permit pubs and restaurants to open until 6pm but will not be able to serve alcohol.

    Like in England, different areas could be moved up and down tiers depending on the severity of the situation, with reviews taking place weekly.

    The Highlands, Orkney, Shetland, the Western Isles and Moray will be put into level one due to their low levels of coronavirus cases.

    Level 1 will permit six people from two households to meet in each other's homes, although this will not take place immediately in order to take an "extra precaution" during the transition to the new system.

    Those in other areas will remain unable to meet in other homes, The government's priority is to keep schools across the country open - including areas that could be moved into level four in the future.

    The new system will come into place at 06:00 next Monday. It includes a level zero that permits life to return to close to normal.

    Under tier 2, alcohol will only be available with a meal and until 8pm while in level 4 they will not be allowed open.

    Industry leaders have criticised the government, saying that the easing of restrictions on licensed premises is insufficient and does not help businesses to survive the crippling lockdown measures.

