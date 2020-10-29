UK's Ex-Labour Party Leader Corbyn Suspended Over Reaction to EHRC Anti-Semitism Report

Jeremy Corbyn, the former leader of the UK Labour Party, has been suspended from the party pending investigation for comments he made following the publication of a report by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) into allegations of anti-Semitism, a party spokesman said on Thursday, as reported by domestic media outlets.

"In light of his comments made today and his failure to retract them subsequently, the Labour Party has suspended Jeremy Corbyn pending investigation. He has also had the whip removed from the Parliamentary Labour Party," a Labour spokesman said, as quoted by the Sky News broadcaster.

The current Labour leader, Keir Starmer, said that Thursday was a "day of shame" for the Labour Party following the publication of the EHRC's report.

Earlier in the day, the EHRC published a lengthy claiming that the group has found evidence that, under the leadership of Jeremy Corbyn, who stood down in April, a significant number of complaints relating to antisemitism were not investigated at all, and that there was political interference in the handling of such complaints.

It also said that the party had failed to provide adequate training to those handling antisemitism complaints and harassed those who complained.

Reacting to the report, Corbyn admitted that the existence of antisemitism in the Labour Party, “as there is throughout society”, but said that the scale of the problem was overstated for political reasons.