Register
14:01 GMT29 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Jeremy Corbyn (left) and Keir Starmer

    EHRC Report Findings a 'Day of Shame' for Labour, Says Keir Starmer, as Corbyn Allies Fight Back

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    101
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107881/89/1078818967_0:0:3005:1690_1200x675_80_0_0_c2cf41fb4fd0cb814d21717eaa35a981.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202010291080912342-ehrc-report-findings-a-day-of-shame-for-labour-says-keir-starmer-as-corbyn-allies-fight-back/

    Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) launched an investigation into allegations of antisemitism within the Labour Party under the leadership of former leader Jeremy Corbyn However, a report not given to the equalities watchdog indicates that opposition from party staff inhibited the ability of the leadership to act.

    Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer issue an official response to the Equality and Human Rights Commission Report on Thursday which found the party responsible for unlawful acts of discrimination and harassment of Jewish people.

    ​In the press conference following the report's release, Sir Keir described the findings as a "day of shame" for the Labour Party.

    “I found this report hard to read and it is a day of shame for the Labour party”, the party leader said.

    He pledged to "act" in the face of the report's conclusions and said he acknowledged the difficulties faced by those who left the party allegedly due to alleged antisemitic harassment.

    Starmer, in an apparent reference to his 'New Leadership' messaging, stressed: “The Labour party I lead accepts this report".

    The Labour leader said that those who are antisemitic "should be nowhere near this party and we will make sure you are not". He added that those who believe the report is a “factional attack" should be nowhere near it as well.

    In response to a question regarding whether Jeremy Corbyn should remain in the party, Starmer said the report did not make and individual findings against the former Labour leader

    After a query about Corbyn's claim responding to the report that the problem of antisemitism was "overstated", Starmer said that "those who deny there is a problem are part of the problem. Those who say it is exaggerated or factional are part of the problem".

    Starmer was asked if Lucian Berger, Ian Austin and others who left under the Corbyn's leadership would be readmitted back into the Labour Party

    “The test I have set for myself is effectively when they and others feel it is safe to return to the labour Party", he said.
    “I can’t speak for them they will make their own decisions".
    © AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
    Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party gives thumbs up after he addressed party members during the Labour Party Conference at the Brighton Centre in Brighton, England, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019.

    Jeremy Corbyn, under whose tenure of which the report covers, responded earlier to the publication saying he did not accepts all of the EHRC’s findings and said that the scale of the antisemitism problem within Labour was “dramatically overstated” with political intentions.

    Corbyn described antisemitism as "absolutely abhorrent, wrong and responsible for some of humanity’s greatest crimes" and said that "was always determined to eliminate all forms of racism" in the party.

    “The EHRC’s report shows that when I became Labour leader in 2015, the Party’s processes for handling complaints were not fit for purpose. Reform was then stalled by an obstructive party bureaucracy. But from 2018, Jennie Formby and a new NEC that supported my leadership made substantial improvements, making it much easier and swifter to remove antisemites. My team acted to speed up, not hinder the process", he wrote.
    “Jewish members of our party and the wider community were right to expect us to deal with it, and I regret that it took longer to deliver that change than it should".

    ​The Jewish Labour Movement (JLM), described it as a “sordid, disgraceful chapter” in the party’s history and said the responsibility “lies firmly with those who held positions of leadership”.

    ​The equality body found Labour responsible for political interference in antisemitism complaints, failure to provide adequate training to those handling antisemitism complaints, and harassment. 

    The EHRC report identified “serious failings in the Labour party leadership in addressing antisemitism and an inadequate process for handling antisemitism complaints” which “points to a culture within the party which, at best, did not do enough to prevent antisemitism and, at worst, could be seen to accept it”.

    "This is in direct contrast to the comprehensive guidance and training in place to handle sexual harassment complaints that demonstrates the party’s ability to act decisively when it needs to, indicating that antisemitism could have been tackled more effectively", the report said.

    According to the report, 23 instances of "inappropriate involvement" by the leader of the opposition’s office (LOTO) and 70 others was considered evidence of political interference in the complaints process.

    This involved LOTO staff influencing decisions on complaints, primarily regarding suspensions decisions or investigations into claims with certain decisions made due to press interest as opposed to formal criteria.

    "The Labour party adopted a practice of political interference in certain complaints and the evidence indicates that it occurred more regularly in antisemitism cases", the EHRC said. "A transparent and independent antisemitism complaints process, where all cases of alleged discrimination, harassment or victimisation are investigated promptly, rigorously and without interference is an essential part of the reforms needed to rebuild trust".

    The report also identified harassment committed against Labour members with Jewish ethnicity was through "antisemitic tropes". Examples given included written or verbal suggestions of stereotypes deemed antisemitic. 

    A prominent Labour politician, as well as councillor Pat Bromley, and expelled former London Mayor Ken Livingston were explicitly named in the report.

    The report highlighted Naz Shah's post seeming to show Israeli relocated to the United State under a caption "problem solved". The Bradford West MP

    ​A Politically Motivated Investigation?

    Former MP Chris Williamson, who was subject to widespread criticism over alleged antisemitic comments, said that the report was a "vindication" of his "longstanding record of standing up to racism".

    "Today, I am pleased to say that, despite an intense campaign of vilification against me, the EHRC has determined that I did not contribute towards ‘unlawful harassment related to Jewish ethnicity’ by the Labour Party. This is despite the fact that the Commission desperately attempted to cobble together such a finding, and initially included an assortment of risible and offensive comments about me", he wrote in a formal response.

    However, Williamson, who was an admant supporter of the former Labour leader, described the report as a "travesty" and politically motivated by "anti-Corbyn" factions.

    "The EHRC launched its investigation following ceaseless lobbying efforts by two anti-Corbyn and pro-Israel outfits, the Jewish Labour Movement (JLM) and the Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA)", the former Derby MP wrote.

    Williamson said that the report was an attempt by "Zionists and other racists to weaponise anti-Semitism in order to criminalise anti-Zionists and left-wing Jews".

    "It also served another purpose, which was to help derail the Party’s pro-Palestinian leadership, after it had rocked the British establishment when it came tantalisingly close to winning office in 2017", he wrote.

    He said the report failed to consider the motivations of those submitting complains, namely the CAA that he claimed: "committed data protection breaches through its evidence-gathering measures".

    ​Contradictory Reports?

    This follows a leaked report earlier this year that was released during the outgoing weeks of Jeremy Corbyn's leadership which seemed to find that the was active withholding of information from the leadership office by factional opponents of the leader.

    The 860-page document, that was intended to be given to the EHRC for contextual purposes, discovered “no evidence” of antisemitism accusations being given different treatment than any other complaints.

    Related:

    Jeremy Corbyn Threw ‘Tantrum’ Upon Discovering He Didn’t Have Electric ‘Battle Bus’, Claims New Book
    Jeremy Corbyn and His Wife May Get $250 Fine Each for Breaking 'Rule of Six' - Photo
    Conservative Party Releases Details for Independent Islamophobia Probe as EHRC Drops Investigation
    Tags:
    antisemitism, Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA), Jeremy Corbyn, Keir Starmer, Labour Party
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania host a Halloween event at the White House in Washington, US, 25 October 2020.
    Unicorns, Skeletons and Superheroes: Halloween at the White House
    Deadly COVID Envy
    Deadly COVID Envy
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse