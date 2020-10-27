UK Labour Party’s Keir Starmer Probed by Police After Collision with Cyclist in London

Earlier, the Met Police said it was alerted by the London Ambulance Service at approximately 12:20 GMT to a report of a collision between a cyclist and a car in Grafton Road, with the driver of the car having stopped to exchange details with the cyclist but leaving before officers arrived on the scene.

London Metropolitan Police are investigating a road collision around midday on Sunday involving UK Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, reported The Sun.

Starmer, 58, is believed to have been driving in the Kentish Town area of north London when the incident happened, in which a cyclist was rushed to hospital.

The police force said in a statement:

“Police were alerted by LAS (London Ambulance Service) at around 12.20 hrs on Sunday 25 October to a report of a road traffic collision between a cyclist and car in Grafton Road, NW5. The driver of the car had stopped at the scene and exchanged details with the cyclist but had left before officers arrived.”

According to a witness cited by The Sun newspaper, IT developer Nicolas Janes, there was a “loud bang” and then she saw a cyclist lying on the pavement "in a lot of pain".

The cyclist is reported to have sustained only a minor injury to his arm and was taken to hospital by ambulance "as a precaution".

A London Ambulance Service spokeswoman was cited as confirming:

“We were called at 12.08 pm yesterday (Sunday) to reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and a cyclist on Grafton Road, NW5. We sent an ambulance crew to the scene. A person was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital.”

According to the Met Police, they had attempted to contact the driver involved in the incident, and eventually left him a message advising him to report the incident to the police.

“The driver of the car subsequently attended a north London police station. He was not arrested or interviewed under caution. An investigation into the collision is ongoing by officers from the Roads and Transport Policing Command,” says an official statement by the force.

Keir Starmer is not believed to have been injured in the collision and is said to have been driving his own vehicle at the time.

Now it gets odd. Sir Keir was spotted on Mon morn outside the very police station he attended on Sunday afternoon. When asked outside his house shortly after - having changed his clothes and packing his car - he said he had been “visiting his tailor”. https://t.co/Smj7P8Qv4R pic.twitter.com/swWOdYZmvr — Harry Cole (@MrHarryCole) October 26, 2020

​​A spokesman for the Labour leader was quoted as saying:

"Keir was involved in a minor road traffic accident on Sunday. He spoke to a British Transport Police officer who attended the scene and swapped details with the officer and the other individual involved. Since the incident, Keir has also been in touch with the other individual involved."