Register
12:58 GMT26 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Capped vials are being pictured during filling and packaging tests for the large-scale production and supply of the University of Oxford’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate, AZD1222

    UK Health Minister Dispels Rumour Hospital Trust Staff to Receive AstraZeneca COVID Vaccine Soon

    © AFP 2020 / VINCENZO PINTO
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/10/1080789562_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_69a865e5dded5ae4c1b33677bc4a965b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202010261080880909-uk-health-minister-dispels-rumour-hospital-trust-staff-to-receive-astrazeneca-covid-vaccine-soon/

    Clinical trials of the anti-coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca pharmaceutical company in partnership with Oxford University were previously halted in the UK after one of the British participants contracted an “unexplained illness”, but resumed days later.

    Doctors, nurses and other frontline workers in one major London hospital trust were reportedly told to get ready to receive shots of the Oxford-AstraZeneca anti-COVID vaccine starting from 2 November onwards, the Sun exclusively revealed on Monday.

    According to the newspaper, the other clinical trials at the facility have been put on pause so that all resources could be devoted to upcoming vaccination efforts, as “extra security measures” were also allegedly planned over fears of demonstrations that the launch of the COVID-19 vaccine could cause.

    “As it is likely to be one of the first hospitals in the world to begin vaccinating frontline health workers, there are fears it could be targeted and requires extra support,” the report says, citing an anonymous Whitehall source who maintained that the hospital chiefs were in close contact with police in relation to security concerns.

    UK Health Minister Matt Hancock, however, later discouraged this report by saying that “preparing for a rollout, and actually having the stuff to rollout are two different things.”

    Hancock added that the anti-coronavirus vaccine research was progressing but it was not his “central expectation that we’ll be doing that this year”, noting that he did not expect a rollout earlier than in 2021.

    Controversy Over Oxford-AstraZeneca Trials

    In September, the United Kingdom had actually paused the third phase of trials of the AstraZeneca vaccine after one of the British volunteers reported a side effect. The UK trials had resumed four days later after the experiment was deemed safe to continue, and later in Brazil and India, where they were also temporally halted. However, the United States has hesitated so far ro re-engage in continuing the clinical testing, as it was also revealed that the case with the British participant was not exclusive and "unexplained neurological symptoms" were reportedly spotted in another volunteer as early as in July.

    Matthew Hancock
    © CC BY 2.0 / TechCrunch / Matthew Hancock
    Matthew Hancock

    While health regulators in the United States are still continuing their own safety assessment of the vaccine, it was announced last week that clinical trials of the AstraZeneca jab could resume soon.

    Meanwhile, it was revealed by the Brazilian health authority Anvisa on Wednesday that one of Brazilian volunteers taking part in COVID trials had died on 19 October, without specifying the circumstances around the person’s death, citing confidentiality protocols. It was suggested by reports that were not confirmed by Anvisa that the man in question was a 28-year-old doctor who died from COVID-19 complications.

    However, neither the health agency nor AstraZeneca or Oxford revealed whether the participant was receiving the vaccine or was a part of a control group, where volunteers were rather vaccinated with anti-meningitis jab. Following the news, Oxford University, citing “the independent review, in addition to the Brazilian regulator”, recommended continuing the clinical trials as no safety concerns were found amid the person’s death.

    It was later suggested by sources familiar with the matter that the trials would have been stopped if the man had received the actual vaccine and not placebo, however the trial conductors could not comment on this issue due to rules surrounding the experiment.  

    Tags:
    vaccine, coronavirus, COVID-19, AstraZeneca, Brazil, United States, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Eagle and Snake: Stunning Miss Mexico Contestants Show off Fabulous Dresses and Feathered Costumes
    Eagle and Snake: Stunning Miss Mexico Contestants Show off Fabulous Dresses and Feathered Costumes
    Moderator Agitator
    Moderator Agitator
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse