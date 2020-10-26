Register
26 October 2020
    In this file photo dated Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, Brexit supporters hold British and US flags during a rally in London

    UK PM Johnson Says Brexit Decision 'Entirely Separate' From US Election Result

    © AP Photo / Alberto Pezzali
    UK
    by
    Topic:
    Life After Brexit: What's Next After UK Leaves EU (51)
    0 24
    Last week, Sir Ivan Rogers, former UK ambassador to the EU, told the Observer that Johnson was "biding his time" and was likely to choose a no-deal option if Trump defeats Biden in the upcoming election.

    The Brexit deal the UK reaches with the EU does not depend on the result of the US election, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, as quoted by Reuters. 

    "The two things are entirely separate," Johnson said when commenting on a report by the Observer newspaper that suggested that he was waiting to see the outcome of the election before deciding on Brexit.  

    Last week, former UK ambassador to the EU, Sir Ivan Rogers, said in an interview with the Observer that many ministers and officials were of the opinion that Mr Johnson is waiting for the results of the November 3 presidential election in the US to make his final decision on a Brexit deal with the EU.

    "Johnson will await clarity on the presidential election result before finally deciding whether to jump to ‘no deal’ with the EU, or to conclude that this is just too risky with Biden heading for the White House, and hence live with some highly suboptimal (for Johnson) skinny free-trade agreement", Rogers told the Observer. 
    European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic and Britain's Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove hold Brexit talks in Brussels, Belgium September 28, 2020
    © REUTERS / John Thys/Pool
    European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic and Britain's Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove hold Brexit talks in Brussels, Belgium September 28, 2020

    According to The Guardian, a Downing Street spokesperson, for his part, stressed that "the US election is an internal matter for the US", adding that the UK welcomed the continuing talks with the EU on the details of the future Brexit deal.   

    "We’ve been clear in our ambition for what we want to achieve, we want to reach an FTA that respects us as a sovereign nation and we want to achieve this as soon as possible", the spokesperson said, as quoted by the paper. 

    The UK and the EU have been engaged in difficult trade talks over the past few months but no breakthrough has so far been achieved. Meanwhile, an 11-month transition period expires on 31 December, and London has repeatedly said that it was not going to seek an extension. 

    Tags:
    US Election 2020, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, US, Boris Johnson, Brexit
