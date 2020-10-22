Anti-Lockdown Activist Climbs Big Ben Scaffolding to Put Up Giant 'No Tier 3' Banner

An activist has mounted at least two huge signs with anti-lockdown slogans on Big Ben.
"No Tier 3 lock-down for Gt N'n Pwrhse unless an xtra £2bn for whole region from Chester, Stoke, Derby, Nott'm, Boston, Skeg's to Scottish border. If not: Gt N'n rebellion. XR North + unions + BLM UK + LGTBQ + many more", one of the banners said.
How to speak up when it matters #BigBen #lockdownUK pic.twitter.com/xFjCN0jzg8— L Zalite (@Liunta) October 22, 2020
Another banner, attached to the scaffolding, said: "Black and all lives matter so unify peoples of the world, unite and put things right". Metropolitan Police officers are currently at the scene, dealing with the incident.
According to data published by the website of the London mayor, 8,830 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in the UK capital from 5-11 October, which shows a 31.5 percent rise from the preceding week. In total, the number of infections in the UK is closing in on 800,000, with a death toll of over 44,000 - the highest in Europe, and the fifth in the world.
All comments
Show new comments (0)